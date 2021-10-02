3 juveniles killed in Portsmouth in separate shootings over 26 hours

A juvenile was shot and killed in Portsmouth late Friday — bringing to three the number of minors killed in the city over the past two days.

The shootings took place in three separate incidents over a 26-hour stretch from Thursday evening into Friday night.

It began when a 17-year-old boy was found at 9:32 p.m. Thursday with “a critical gunshot wound” in the 2900 block of Elm Avenue. He died at a local hospital.

Then, at 2:31 p.m. Friday, dispatchers got a call about a shooting in the 2900 block of Berkley Avenue, off Turnpike Road.

A boy was found with a critical gunshot wound; medics drove him to a local hospital where he died, police said. The department did not release his age or a possible motive.

Police said they are looking for a Nissan Altima in connection with that incident. At least three people were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

And at 10:57 p.m. Friday, police said, two boys were victims of “an incident” in the 1800 block of South Street.

“One was transported to a hospital for treatment,” a tweet said. “The other suffered a fatal gunshot wound.”

It wasn’t clear whether the first boy was also shot and wounded. Their ages were not released, and the condition of the first juvenile wasn’t immediately available.

Only five minutes earlier, at 10:52 p.m., Portsmouth Police responded to a shooting less than a mile away, in the 200 block of Dale Drive.

Police said that a male “suffered a serious gunshot wound.”

It wasn’t immediately clear whether that victim was an adult or a minor. His condition wasn’t immediately available.

Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to call 757-393-8536 or the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

