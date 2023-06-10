3 juveniles shot at New Castle playground

Three juveniles were shot at a playground in New Castle early Saturday morning.

According to New Castle police on Facebook, the shooting happened at Bollinger Playground.

Police said three juveniles were shot during a graduation celebration.

Any witnesses that may have been at the party or anyone with information about the shooting, please contact the New Castle Police Criminal Investigation Division at 724-656-3586.

