3 juveniles shot at New Castle playground
Three juveniles were shot at a playground in New Castle early Saturday morning.
According to New Castle police on Facebook, the shooting happened at Bollinger Playground.
Police said three juveniles were shot during a graduation celebration.
Any witnesses that may have been at the party or anyone with information about the shooting, please contact the New Castle Police Criminal Investigation Division at 724-656-3586.
