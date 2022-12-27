3 juveniles shot in possible drug-related incident in Atlanta
Atlanta police said three people were shot Monday night at 165 Northside Drive SW.
Officers arrived at the scene and found two boys suffering from gunshot wounds and a third with what appeared to be a possible graze wound.
All victims were taken to local hospitals.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to police, all victims were alert, conscious and breathing, though one victim is in serious condition.
Their ages were not released.
TRENDING STORIES:
Several injured after pickup truck plows into Metro Atlanta bagel shop
The incident is possibly drug-related, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: