3 juveniles shot in possible drug-related incident in Atlanta

Atlanta police said three people were shot Monday night at 165 Northside Drive SW.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two boys suffering from gunshot wounds and a third with what appeared to be a possible graze wound.

All victims were taken to local hospitals.

According to police, all victims were alert, conscious and breathing, though one victim is in serious condition.

Their ages were not released.

The incident is possibly drug-related, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

