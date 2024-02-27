3 juveniles shot Sunday

Feb. 27—MOULTRIE — Three juveniles were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Northwest Moultrie.

Moultrie police asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation.

The young males were shot on the Moultrie Housing Authority property located at 808 Fifth St. N.W., the GBI said in a press release Tuesday morning.

"The investigation so far has determined that several juvenile males were standing in close proximity to one another when two individuals ambushed them and began shooting at them," the GBI said. "Three males were each struck by gunfire from the two shooters."

The youths were treated for their injuries at a local hospital. The GBI did not disclose their conditions. Nor did the press release include their names, and without names The Observer cannot get condition reports from the hospital.

GBI agents, a GBI crime scene specialist and Moultrie police detectives gathered evidence from the scene and will be processing it for further leads in the case. No arrests have been made thus far, the GBI said.

This case is active and ongoing and anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or Moultrie Police at 229-985-3131. Once complete, this case file will be turned over to the Colquitt County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.