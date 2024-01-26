3 Kalibr-carrying Black Sea ships could indicate Russia is preparing for another mass missile attack

Three missile carriers are still on combat duty In the Black Sea and capable of launching a salvo of up to 16 Kalibr missiles, Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command spokesperson, Nataliya Humenyuk, said on Jan. 25.

Read also: Russia deploys large landing ship to occupied Sevastopol, Atesh resistance movement reports

This type of Russian weaponry poses a high threat to Ukraine, she said.

“Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has almost not removed its missile carriers,” she said. “Now, they are conducting rotations, replenishments, and reductions, but they are not withdrawing missile carriers from combat duty.”

This tactics could indicate either the preparation for a future Kalibr missile attack or to distract the attention of Ukraine’s air defense forces, Humenyuk said.

Read also: Full composition of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet spotted in occupied Sevastopol by monitoring group

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine