3 Kansas City Chiefs Fans Found Dead in Friend’s Backyard

Three Kansas City Chiefs fans were found dead in a friend’s backyard following an NFL game. The incident occurred after three buddies came to their friend’s after watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Two days later, their bodies were discovered in the backyard. Although the results of the autopsies are pending, local police insist there is no evidence of foul play and it's not being investigated as a homicide. Inside Edition’s Jim Moret has more.

