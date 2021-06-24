'I Have 3 Kids, They Can't Go to Sleep': Asian Family Vandalized, Harassed by Teens for DAYS in Canada

Carl Samson
·3 min read

A Chinese Canadian family has lived in fear for nearly a month since a group of teenagers began following them and targeting their home in Oakville, Ontario.

What happened: Charles Wu says it all started on June 4, when he and his wife went for an after-dinner stroll and came across a group of teens. When they got back, one of their children — who was in the house — saw someone following them and called their attention.

  • “I turned around and I found that one of these guys was following us. I asked him what he was doing, and he ran away,” Wu told the Oakville Beaver.

  • The next incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on June 11, when a group of teens stayed in front of their home for almost half an hour, making noises. Someone also stole a sign that Wu put up on their lawn to celebrate his son’s high school graduation.

  • The third incident occurred on the evening of June 18. This time, six or seven teens attacked the family’s home with eggs and juice bottles.

  • “The kids were using hate-words targeting the Chinese community,” Wu told Oakville News. “My children could not sleep the whole night.”

  • The following night, two teens reportedly showed up in front of their house. One of Wu’s children yelled at the pair, who then retaliated with “some very bad words about Chinese people.”





Investigation underway: Wu reported the incidents to Oakville police each time they happened.

  • On Monday, Wu took to Twitter to share his family’s plight and called for action from authorities. He also mentioned hearing about other Asian homes that have been subjected to the same kind of harassment in the past couple of months. It has not been confirmed if these were the same individuals who attacked Wu and his family.

  • Investigation into the case is now a top priority, Constable Ryan Anderson of the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said. He also confirmed having evidence that the incidents may be motivated in whole or in part by hate and/or bias.

  • “HRPS takes these incidents extremely seriously. I can also confirm that HRPS officers attended the complainant’s street and neighbourhood to investigate each time we were contacted,” Anderson told reporters.

  • Oakville Mayor Rob Burton also reached out to Wu on Twitter. “We will follow up and are here to help you and your family in any way we can,” he wrote.

  • Wu reportedly urged others who have faced similar incidents to speak up. He also wrote in response to Burton, "I just hope our government, together with our community, would stop this hate crime, protect our kids and make our lovely Oakville, our community, safe and peaceful!"


Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact Halton police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Featured Images via Charles Wu (@Charleswcqca)

University Professor Calls China an ‘Expert’ in Producing VIRUSES, Pakistan in TERRORISTS

6 Asian Women Confirmed Dead After Atlanta Mass Shooting, New Details Reveal

Man Arrested in Punching of Elderly Filipino Woman in San Diego Thanks to Community Tips

Karaoke Bar Waitress Sues NYPD Officer for Pointing a Gun at Her Head While Drunk

