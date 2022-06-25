3 kids dead after woman tries stabbing them inside burning house, deputies say

Three children are dead and two more are injured after a home in Paulding County caught fire overnight.

Paulding County sheriff’s deputies say there were called to a home in the 700 block of Woodwind Drive in Rockmart at 9:19 p.m. Friday night.

The 911 caller said a woman inside the house was trying to stab the people inside and that the house was also on fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home and found flames coming from the second story and began searching the home for people trapped inside.

Deputies say seven children were found inside the home. Two of them were pronounced dead. Three more were injured. The remaining two children were not hurt.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Paulding County fire officials say two of the three who were injured suffered burns. One of them was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and the other was taken to a Cobb County hospital.

The third suffered a leg injury while jumping from the burning home. They were taken to a Paulding County hospital.

Deputies say that one of those three children has since died from their injuries.

The names and ages of the three children who died have not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities have one woman in custody. Darlene Brister, 40, was arrested on the scene and has been charged with two counts of malice murder. Law enforcement says that more charges are likely in this case.

Brister is being held in the Paulding County Detention Center.

Fire officials are still working to learn the cause of the fire.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the state fire marshal’s office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are still investigating.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: