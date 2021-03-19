3 killed, 1 injured in mass shooting at SW Houston apartments

One of the suspects is only 18 years old, but he's accused of 'intentionally and knowingly' killing Luis Ruiz and his sister Jessica in southwest Houston.

Video Transcript

- Let's go straight to that shooting scene in Southwest Houston. The gunman shot four people, killing three of them in Southwest Houston. Two of them teenagers. This

SAMICA KNIGHT: This was all around 11:00 last night on Rancherster near Clarewood. Near Asian town ABC 13 reporter, Courtney Fischer, is there live. And Courtney, police say this shooting is "completely unprovoked" and that's a quote from police.

COURTNEY FISCHER: Yeah, exactly. You're going to hear from police in just a moment, Samica. In the last 30 minutes since we saw you, the police tape came down, detectives have left. There's just one HPD car kind of in the area where that shooting happened around 11:30 last night. There was a disagreement between two groups of people and it was when it was all over after the shooting, four people had been shot, three of them are dead this morning.

Two of those killed were just teenagers, a man and woman, both of them 18-years-old. A man in his 40s is the third person killed. Another 18-year-old woman was shot, but she will survive.

Police say, two guys got into an argument, as I mentioned, outside of this complex with another group of people here. Those two others, the suspects, they left in a gold brownish colored car, but they said they'd be back, and then 15 minutes later, they returned. That's when police say they started shooting, as you said, Samica, a quote from police, "totally unprovoked."

- You see the body slumped over of two teenagers. It's just-- just a senseless loss of life. It-- it angers me. It saddens me that this is happening in this community. You know, gun violence continues to be on the rise in Houston, not only Houston, but around the country as well. So we need to do a better job as a community, as a society of getting a handle on this violence. It's completely senseless.

COURTNEY FISCHER: Police are looking for the shooters this morning, but here's the thing, they don't have any kind of description. Again, they showed up here in that gold brown colored car. We don't have any information about make or model. By the way, just want to mention this, since February last year, there have been 20 mass shootings in the Houston area. Of course, a mass shooting involves three or more victims.

Recommended Stories

  • Police shoot alleged armed man in SW Baltimore City

    Baltimore County police shot a suspected armed man in front of a city southwest district police station on Wednesday evening.

  • Harris Co. Pct. 7 deputy constable injured in crash after chase

    The deputy constable was seriously injured after a woman driving a stolen car crashed into their unit and an HPD cruiser before ending up on someone's front yard.

  • Assistant chief designated to become top man in HPD

    Mayor Turner didn't look too far to give the reins to Troy Finner, who will inherit a force of more than 5,200 officers.

  • Thailand braces as refugees from Myanmar coup flee to border regions

    MAE SOT, Thai-Myanmar border (Reuters) - Hundreds of people have fled Myanmar's towns and cities since last month's military coup and are sheltering in areas controlled by ethnic militias on the Thai border, an official from one of the groups said on Thursday, as Thailand prepared for a surge of refugees. An official from the Karen National Union (KNU), which has been fighting the Myanmar army for decades, said almost a thousand people were sheltering inside KNU-controlled territory. Myanmar's security forces have killed at least 217 people in their crackdown against opposition to the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a civil rights group in Myanmar.

  • Student loan forgiveness: Biden can restore a broken promise

    We found a minefield of deceptions by student loan companies and negligent indifference by government officials.

  • Biden discusses COVID-19 relief bill as Americans begin to receive stimulus checks

    Single father Keith Walker talks about how the COVID-19 relief is helping his family. In an interview with ABC News, President Joe Biden also spoke about immigration and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

  • ‘Curse of Riches’: States, Cities Now Must Divvy Up $513 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s states and local governments are facing a problem as welcome as it is unprecedented: How to spend more than half-a-trillion dollars being sent down from Washington.President Joe Biden’s rescue plan is set to provide at least $513 billion to states, local governments, territories, tribal governments, school districts and public transit systems to make up for the financial toll of the pandemic. Yet the scale of the aid is so vast that it will in many cases more than make up for any lost revenue, leaving officials weighing how to use the funds to stoke their states’ recoveries.In Florida, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is proposing to send $1,000 checks to firefighters, paramedics and law enforcement officers. New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which warned that it would have to cut the city’s subway service as much as 40% and eliminate more than 9,000 jobs if it didn’t receive help, can now restart shelved construction projects. And California may be eligible for $26 billion, potentially adding to a $15 billion surplus that Governor Gavin Newsom wants to send back to small businesses and low-income residents.“The thing that is harder than cutting budgets is giving away money,” said David Adkins, executive director of the Council of State Governments. “It’s the curse of riches. Everyone will be looking for something from state government because of this influx of money and there will be many mouths to feed.”The dilemma reflects a surprising way that the recession has played out in the nation’s capitols and city halls. Bracing for what initially threatened to become a crippling fiscal crisis as much of the economy closed down, officials moved to rapidly cut spending. With Republicans last year balking at providing direct aid to plug budget shortfalls, states and localities eliminated more than 1.5 million jobs last spring, more than were lost in the years after the Great Recession.Yet the hit was far less than feared. The more than $3 trillion of stimulus that Washington injected into the economy last year rescued businesses and sent stock prices surging just as many white collar Americans were able to work from home, softening the impact on wealthy residents who pay a big share of state taxes.The result is that the new round of aid may be more than enough to close many states’ budget shortfalls. Illinois expects $7.5 billion of aid, more that twice the size of the gap the state had projected for the coming fiscal year. Nationwide, Moody’s Analytics has estimated that states and local governments needed about $61 billion in additional aid to cover shortfalls through 2022 caused by the pandemic, after taking into account federal aid received so far.Related Story: Biden’s State Rescue Dwarfs Tax Hit, Turning It Into StimulusThe outsize scope is promising to provide another jolt to the nation’s rebound and avoid a repeat of the years-long austerity that gripped the nation’s statehouses after the housing market crash over a decade ago.The rules for how the funds will be released and how they can be used are still being finalized, and much will depend on how the U.S. Treasury Department crafts those guidelines.But states and local governments are looking to use the $360 billion in direct aid to bring back employees or reverse pay cuts, provide rental assistance to low-income residents and bolster spending on things like Internet services, according to government documents and interviews with public officials. K-12 schools will receive another $122 billion under the law. Almost $200 billion will be allocated to state governments and Washington, D.C.The funds “will allow us to catch up on a lot of issues we pushed off to the side” due to the pandemic, said Elizabeth Kellar, director of public policy for the International City/County Management Association. “If we can use this money strategically, we can position our communities for a long-term recovery.”The rescue was opposed by Republicans in Congress, who said it was too large, and Republican governors criticized how the law allocates the funds based on the states’ share of the unemployed. This week, Ohio sued the U.S. Treasury over a provision in the law that bars governments from using the aid to cover the cost of tax cuts, saying it illegally restricts the state’s power over its own fiscal policy.Eryn Hurley, associate legislative director for the National Association of Counties, said U.S. Treasury officials are meeting with a variety of people as they develop the guidelines, and she expects them to move quickly to get the money out.“They’re really trying to mobilize,” she said.Under the legislation, governments have the latitude to use the funds to make up for revenue lost during the pandemic or address its “negative economic impacts,” which could include providing assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits. The aid is expected to be released in two tranches, with the first required to be delivered by mid-May, according to ICMA.That’s left officials racing to revamp spending plans. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is prioritizing using the funds to close his city’s budget shortfall, pay for a sixth class of police recruits and clean up illegal waste dumps. New Orleans wants to end furloughs affecting about 800 employees, the mayor’s press secretary LaTonya Norton said in an email.Eric Biggart, director of special initiatives and constituent affairs at Salt Lake County, Utah, said the county is looking to utilize the aid to help under-served communities and restore service cuts made in 2020. The estimated aid of $225 million to the county is “in line with our needs,” he said.While Republicans opposed the aid at the federal level, their fellow partisans in local government are unlikely to turn it away. Two Republican-led states -- Texas and Florida -- are among those that stand to receive the most aid, based on estimates of the allocations.DeSantis wants to use some of the money to give $1,000 payments to law enforcers, EMTs and firefighters, his office said this week. Florida is estimated to receive as much as $10 billion. Yet DeSantis said that still short-changes Florida because the allocations are based on a state’s share of the unemployed, penalizing states like his that reopened their economies quickly.“We’re getting the short end of the stick, make no mistake about it,” he said at a press conference March 16. “But we’ll make the best of what we have and I think we’ll be able to get a lot done for the people of Florida.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cuomo scandal: sexual harassment rife in New York state capitol, female reporters say

    New York governor has resisted calls to resign over allegationsWomen tell of sexual harassment culture in corridors of power Andrew Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately towards several women, including former employees and at least one reporter. Photograph: Seth Wenig/EPA Female reporters have said that sexual harassment is “as pervasive as air” in New York’s statehouse in Albany, amid Governor Andrew Cuomo’s harassment scandal. Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately towards several women, including former employees and at least one reporter. The claims include making the workplace uncomfortable for young women and one Cuomo aide accused him of groping her. Cuomo has resisted calls for his resignation, denied the misconduct allegations and said he has never touched a woman inappropriately. Female journalists who covered New York politics said the behavior described by former staffers is in keeping with what they experienced while reporting on his administration. Last week, journalist Jessica Bakeman, who covered the New York statehouse, wrote an essay for New York Magazine accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment and said that his departure from office “will not end the legacy of sexual harassment in Albany”. Bakeman described numerous instances of Cuomo touching her inappropriately during her years in Albany and said she was only able to speak out because she now worked in Florida. “It wasn’t about sex,” Bakeman wrote. “It was about power. He wanted me to know that I was powerless, that I was small and weak, that I did not deserve what relative power I had: a platform to hold him accountable for his words and actions.” Laura Nahmias, a New York Daily News editorial board member, tweeted that sexual harassment “was as pervasive as air” in Albany. The Daily Beast spoke to women currently covering the statehouse, who asked not to be named, and they described a “hyper-masculine” environment in the statehouse. “It’s almost like women like me are the earlobe of the press corps,” one correspondent told the Daily Beast. “Just unnecessary; something that he has to deal with but doesn’t necessarily think about a lot.” New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, is investigating the claims against Cuomo. The state’s two Democratic senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have called for his resignation. In an interview that aired on Wednesday, Joe Biden said Cuomo should resign if the state attorney general’s investigation confirms the allegation. “It takes a lot of courage to come forward so the presumption is it should be taken seriously,” Biden said. “And it should be investigated, and that’s what’s under way now.”

  • Analysis: Europe must play catch-up as U.S. economy readies for take-off

    Struggling to get its vaccine campaign and economic recovery plan in gear, Europe can only watch with envy the stratospheric growth path projected for the stimulus-fueled U.S. economy. The bigger question, they say, is whether Europe's web of greater social protections will in the longer term stifle the remodelling of its economy which leaders hope will be one of the few positive takeaways from the health crisis. "The European social contract leads to a slower rebound," Daniel Gross, head of the Centre for European Policy think tank in Brussels, said of the implicit trade-off between securing existing jobs and businesses and allowing new ones to emerge.

  • Son of Atlanta Shooting Victim Pens Heartbreaking Tribute on GoFundMe

    Hyun Jung Grant has not been formally identified by police, but her son, 23-year-old Randy Park, has revealed that she was killed at Gold Spa, where she worked. Grant was working at Gold Spa on Tuesday night when a man opened fire, killing her and two others.

  • Fossil Fuels Will Continue To Dominate For Decades To Come

    Governments, institutions, and private businesses all seem to be eager for a global energy transition away from fossil fuels, but the reality is that such a transition would take decades

  • ‘The Fabulous Filipino Brothers’ Review: A Culturally Specific Comedy With Universal Appeal

    The title for “The Fabulous Filipino Brothers” makes it sound like a movie about a now-obscure troupe of singing-dancing siblings who once opened for Frank Sinatra in Las Vegas, and were audience favorites back in the day on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” As it turns out, however, this engagingly freeform comedy has an entirely different […]

  • Rupert Grint Is Facing His Fears

    The Servant actor opens up about fatherhood, playing Ron again in the Harry Potter-verse, and speaking out against J.K. Rowling.

  • IRS tax deadline changes with income taxes and payments due May 17 to give taxpayers more time amid COVID

    When are 2020 taxes due? The IRS changed the federal tax filing and payment deadline from April 15 to May 17. State tax deadlines vary.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to ‘talk until I fell over’ to stop sexual equality bill in war over filibuster

    South Carolina senator says he is undaunted by Democratic talk of forcing Republicans to speak without interruption if they want to shut down legislation

  • 27 Best Table Lamps and Bedside Lamps of 2021

    💡 Light up your life 💡Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • The Sleep Products AD's Global Editors Swear By

    Make your bed like the French, Spanish, and Italians doOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • McDavid scores twice, Oilers beat Jets to tie for North lead

    Connor McDavid scored twice to close in on the NHL lead and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Thursday night to move into a tie with Toronto for the North Division lead. McDavid has 20 goals — a goal behind Toronto's Auston Matthews — and leads the league in points with 58 and assists with 38. “It’s kind of a playoff mentality already,” McDavid said.

  • Alabama GOP Rep. Mo Brooks hints at likely Senate run with campaign event featuring former Trump advisor Stephen Miller

    The pair will attend a "campaign rally and announcement" at a shooting range in Huntsville, Alabama, according to an invitation posted on Twitter.