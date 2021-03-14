3 killed, 1 injured in mass shooting at SW Houston apartments

Roger Salazar, 22, has been charged with capital murder for the the deadly shooting of siblings Luiz and Jessica Ruiz. Here's what court records show.

Video Transcript

- Let's go straight to that shooting scene in Southwest Houston. A gunman shot four people, killing three of them in Southwest Houston, two of them teenagers.

- This was all around 11:00 last night on Ranchester near Clairewood near Asian Town. ABC 13 reporter Courtney Fisher is there live. And Courtney, police say this shooting is completely unprovoked. And that's a quote from police.

COURTNEY FISHER: Yeah, exactly. You're going to hear from police in just a moment. Tamika, in the last 30 minutes since we saw you, the police tape came down. Detectives have left. There's just one HPD car kind of in the area where that shooting happened around 11:30 last night.

There was a disagreement between two groups of people. And when it was all over after the shooting, four people had been shot. Three of them are dead this morning. Two of those killed were just teenagers, a man and woman, both of them 18 years old. A man in his 40s is the third person killed. Another 18-year-old woman was shot, but she will survive.

Police say two guys got into an argument, as I mentioned, outside of this complex with another group of people here. Those two others, the suspects, they left in a gold-brownish-colored car. But they said they'd be back. And then 15 minutes later, they returned. That's when police say they started shooting, as you said, Tamika, a quote from police, totally unprovoked.

- You see the bodies slumped over of two teenagers, it's just a senseless loss of life. It angers me. It saddens me that this is happening in this community. Gun violence continues to be on the rise in Houston, not only in Houston but around the country as well.

So we need to do a better job as a community, as a society of getting a handle on this violence. It's completely senseless.

COURTNEY FISHER: Police are looking for the shooters this morning. But here's the thing, they don't have any kind of description. Again, they showed up here in that gold-brown-colored car. We don't have any information about make or model.

By the way, just want to mention this. Since February last year, there have been 20 mass shootings in the Houston area. Of course, a mass shooting involves three or more victims.

