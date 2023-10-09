3 killed, 1 seriously hurt in Tukwila rollover crash

Three people were killed and one other has serious injuries after a crash in Tukwila Sunday night.

Tukwila Police were called to Military Road South at South 128th Street at 7:15 a.m. on Monday.

Officers arrived to find two victims who had been ejected from the vehicle. Both were dead. A third person was found dead inside the vehicle.

Members of Puget Sound Fire’s heavy rescue squad worked to free a surviving fourth victim who was trapped inside. That person was freed and then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators later discovered that the vehicle had left the road and crashed at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers from the Tukwila Police Department Traffic Unit are processing the scene. Military Road South will be closed on and off during that time.