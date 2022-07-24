Man opens fire on Philippine campus, killing 3 people

·2 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A gunman opened fire on university campus in the Philippine capital region on Sunday, killing a former town mayor and two others in a brazen attack ahead of a graduation ceremony, police said.

The suspect was armed with two pistols and was captured in a car he commandeered trying to escape the Ateneo de Manila University in suburban Quezon City, police said. He was blocked by witnesses and authorities outside the university gates.

The sprawling university was put under lockdown and the graduation rite at the law school on campus was canceled, police said.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, who was supposed to be a speaker at the ceremony, was advised to turn back en route to the event, officials said.

Newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. promised to have the attack swiftly investigated and those behind the killings brought to justice. He is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress at the House of Representatives on Monday also in Quezon city, where police and other law enforcers had imposed a gun ban and heightened security before the shooting.

“We are shocked and saddened by the events at the Ateneo graduation today,” Marcos Jr. said. “We mourn with the bereaved, the wounded and those whose scars from this experience will run deep."

Those killed in the attack included Rosita Furigay, a former mayor of Lamitan town in southern Basilan province, her aide and a university guard. Furigay’s daughter, who was supposed to attend the graduation, was wounded and taken to a hospital, a police report said.

A picture from scene showed one of the victims sprawled on the ground near a bouquet of flowers.

Investigators were trying to determine a motive for the attack, but Quezon City police chief Brig. Gen. Remus Medina said the suspect, apparently a medical doctor, had a long-running feud with Furigay.

Recommended Stories

  • An old political prisoner warns against new Tunisian constitution

    Hamma al-Hammami knows the peril Tunisia risks if it slides back into autocracy, as he and opposition parties warn it may do if President Kais Saied passes his draft constitution in a referendum on Monday. Hammami, a leftist political leader, was repeatedly imprisoned and tortured from 1972 until the 2011 revolution that brought democracy to Tunisia - a moment he experienced from inside an Interior Ministry cell hearing the crowd roar outside. Now, he says, the struggle for freedom must resume after a decade in which Tunisians could say what they pleased, criticise their leaders and vote in fair elections.

  • Cincinnati police officer fatally shoots man outside Madisonville UDF

    An officer has shot and killed a man in Madisonville, Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said. The incident happened in a UDF parking lot.

  • Diver finds Roman cargo from 2,000-year-old ship

    STORY: Several hundred tile and objects were found under the sand and hidden among rocks off the coast of Taranto in souther Italy.Archeologists analysed data collected by Matacchiera and confirmed his theory of a ship sinking that can be traced back to the imperial Roman period between the 1st and 4th centuries AD.According to archaeologists, the ship's cargo was presumably used for the renovation of some coastal villas.During his dive, Matacchiera also found an iron anchor with a fracture in the spindle, suggesting that before the ship sank, it was in great distress, probably due to a violent swell that pushed it towards the coast.

  • NYC’s Adams Appeals Decision to Block Green-Card Holders From Voting

    (Bloomberg) -- The fight to give New York City residents who have green cards and temporary work visas the ability to vote lives on.Most Read from BloombergTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeWHO Chief Overrules Panel to Call Monkeypox Global EmergencyRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Day-Old Grain Export DealVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundOn Friday, Mayor Eric Adams and the C

  • Fact check: Viral statement addressing Biden's COVID-19 diagnosis is fabricated, not from Trump

    Online posts claim Trump wished "Sleepy Joe" a speedy recovery from COVID-19, but the former president issued no such statement.

  • Liz Truss Survived a Knife-Edge Vote. Now She’s Leading the Race for No. 10

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeWHO Chief Overrules Panel to Call Monkeypox Global EmergencyRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Day-Old Grain Export DealVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundIn the final hours before Tory lawmakers chose the two candidates who will face off to become next British prime minister, anxious supporters of Foreign S

  • Chelsea Handler On Ending Relationship With Jo Koy: 'I Have To Choose Myself'

    The comedy star confessed she and Koy had been experiencing issues for "some time."

  • Why James Harden took a pay cut to stay with the 76ers

    USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt breaks down the motive for James Harden’s pay cut next season

  • NBA rumors: Center Trevion Williams, Warriors agree to Exhibit 10 contract

    The Warriors reportedly will give undrafted center Trevion Williams a chance to compete for a roster spot.

  • U.S. discussing America-made fighter jets for Ukraine

    The United States is exploring whether it can send U.S.-made fighter jets to Ukraine, a White House spokesman told reporters on Friday, as the conflict with Russia is about to enter its sixth month and fighting rages in eastern Ukraine. While the Biden administration was making preliminary explorations into the feasibility of potentially providing the jets to Ukraine, the move is not something that would be done immediately, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a briefing. Such a move would be a major increase in U.S. support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

  • Elon Musk Has a Very Important Appointment on October 3

    Autumn promises to be busy for Elon Musk. The visionary boss of Tesla will be active on all fronts with huge stakes each time. From the end of September, Musk will be doing everything not to disappoint fans of the electric vehicle manufacturer during the second edition of Tesla AI (Artificial Intelligence) day.

  • Trevor Bauer's accuser says she didn't lie about abuse

    A San Diego woman who alleges Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer beat and sexually abused her has denied that any of the accusations were “false, fabricated, or bogus,” her attorneys said in a court filing. Bauer has denied abusing the woman he met through social media. After he sued, Major League Baseball suspended Bauer for two years.

  • Guatemala’s former economics minister pleads guilty to using Miami bank accounts to pay bribes

    A former high-ranking government official in Guatemala has pleaded guilty in Miami federal court to conspiring to commit money laundering while paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to Guatemalan politicians through the U.S. banking system.

  • China has become more dangerous to the U.S. and its allies, Gen. Milley says

    The Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years, the top U.S. military officer said Sunday.

  • Russia hits Ukraine’s Black Sea port despite grain deal

    Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there.

  • Cadillac Celestiq ultra-luxe electric car revealed: Take a long look

    Cadillac has revealed the Cadillac Celestiq show car, an all-electric, ultra-luxury sedan that will be hand-built and packed full of GM's newest technology.

  • Traitor and ex-Ternopil corvette commander is fighting against Ukraine

    ROMAN PETRENKO - FRIDAY, 22 JULY 2022, 17:02 Maksym Yemelianenko, the former commander of the anti-submarine corvette Ternopil, a traitor who went over to the side of the Russians in 2014 and is now fighting against Ukraine, has been informed of suspicion in absentia.

  • Philippine bakeries shrink 'poor man's bread' as inflation bites

    As the war in Ukraine pushes up wheat prices and a weaker peso raises the cost of imported edible oil, many Philippine bakers are shrinking the size of a popular breakfast roll to cope with higher inflation.

  • Raskin says he’s ‘impatient’ with pace of DOJ’s Jan. 6 investigation

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Friday said he is “impatient” with the pace of the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) investigation on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. His comment came one day after the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack held its final hearing of the summer, which focused on former…

  • Germany's Schaeuble calls on Berlin to help fund French nukes - report

    Germany should contribute towards the costs of France's nuclear arsenal as the threat of nuclear war with Russia looms over Europe, German political veteran Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an interview published on Saturday. "Now that Putin's accomplices are threatening a nuclear strike every day, one thing is clear to me: we need nuclear deterrence at the European level as well," Schaeuble, a former finance minister who has served as a member of the German parliament for five decades, told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper. France has such weapons, he said, adding: "In our own interest, we Germans must make a financial contribution to the French nuclear force in return for a joint nuclear deterrent."