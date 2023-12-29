3 killed, 13 injured in Kharkiv during Russia’s largest missile and drone attack on Ukraine yet

At least three civilians were killed in Kharkiv and 13 others injured in Russia’s largest coordinated missile and drone attack on Ukraine since the war began, said Kharkiv Regional State Administration head Oleh Synehubov.

Kharkiv’s infrastructure suffered considerable damage, including medical facilities, warehouses, and private businesses.

The death toll in the still ongoing series of Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine is now at 26, with at least 132 others injured.

Explosions and numerous damages to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have been reported in several major cities, including Lviv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipro, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Kyiv.

Ukraine intercepted 114 of the 158 drones and missiles Russia launched at Ukraine overnight on Dec. 28-29 in Russia’s biggest attack on Ukraine of the war, said Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

