3 killed, 2 critical after mass shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Three people are dead and two others are in critical condition following a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It happened late Tuesday on the city's north side.

The incident was reported at 10:41 p.m. in the 600 block of 40th Place, east of Seventh Avenue and west of Kennedy Park. The incident reportedly took place inside a residence, according to Kenosha News. Police confirmed the bodies of the three people who were killed were still inside a residence as of midnight. With their deaths, Kenosha now has 13 homicides in less than 10 months this year.



One person was taken from the scene by Kenosha Fire Department paramedics to a high school, where a medical helicopter transported the individual to a hospital. Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik said another person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Both were in critical condition early Wednesday.

Kenosha police said it was an "isolated incident" with no threat to the community. FOX6 Milwaukee reports at this time, police are not actively seeking any suspects.

Police also utilized Twitter to say the incident was not a police-involved shooting. Victims' ages and identities are not being released at this time.



The investigation is ongoing and detectives will release more details this morning, according to FOX6's Amelia Jones.