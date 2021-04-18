3 killed, 2 wounded overnight in Kenosha bar shooting

Axios

Cook County prosecutor James Murphy was placed on administrative leave Friday after he implied in court that 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was shot and killed by a police officer in March, was armed when he was shot, the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times report.Why it matters: Videos of the shooting show that Toledo dropped what appears to be a weapon and put his hands in the air a moment before before he was fatally shot. A lawyer for the Toledo family said Thursday that if the teen "had a gun, he tossed it.""The officer said, 'Show me your hands.' He complied. He turned around," the attorney added.Details: At an April 10 bond hearing, Murphy told Judge Susana Ortiz that Toledo did not drop the gun until after he was shot, per the Sun-Times."The officer tells [Adam] to drop it as [Adam] turns towards the officer. [Adam] has a gun in his right hand," Murphy said. "The officer fires one shot at [Adam], striking him in the chest. The gun that [Adam] was holding landed against the fence a few feet away."What they're saying: "In court last week, an attorney in our office failed to fully present the facts surrounding the death of a 13-year-old boy," Foxx spokeswoman Sarah Sinovic said in a statement, per the Sun-Times. "We have put that individual on leave and are conducting an internal investigation into the matter.""For many of you it may have been jarring to see our statement regarding this matter," State's Attorney Kim Foxx reportedly wrote in a letter to prosecutors on Friday night. "It is indeed a rarity to see the Office make such a public statement related to the actions of an [assistant state's attorney]. It was not done lightly."The big picture: Amid former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's trial — which advocates have described as one of the most crucial civil rights cases in decades after Chauvin was charged with murder in the death of George Floyd — killings of Black people by police have continued to fuel nationwide protest.Protests continued after Kim Potter, the former police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, was released on a $100,000 bond on Wednesday.