3 killed, 2 wounded overnight in Kenosha bar shooting

Orion Rummler
·1 min read

Three people died and two were hospitalized with serious injuries after a gunman entered bar in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, the police department said in a statement on Sunday. Police responded to the shooting at around 12:42 a.m. and the suspect has not been found.

The big picture: The midnight shooting is the latest in a string of deadly mass shootings to hit the U.S. since March, fueling a debate in Washington about how to regulate the weapons.

What they're saying: Police described the suspect as "a black male over six feet tall wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt" and say the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident. Victims' names and ages are still being determined.

  • "We do not believe there is a threat to the community at this time," the department said in a statement.

  • The shooting occurred inside the tavern, Sgt. David Wright, a spokesperson for the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, told CNN.

