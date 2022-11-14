3 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at University of Virginia

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday night, and students are being advised to keep sheltering in place as the suspect remains at large.

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan said officials have identified the suspect as student Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., who is believed to be armed and dangerous and may be driving a black SUV.

“As of this writing, I am heartbroken to report that the shooting has resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care,” Ryan wrote in a message to the campus community. “We are working closely with the families of the victims, and we will share additional details as soon as we are able.”

A University of Virginia police alert issued at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday indicated shots were reported at a parking garage on Culbreth Road.

An alert at 7:14 a.m. on Monday morning indicated police are still searching the school’s campus, which students call “Grounds,” urging the community to remain sheltered in place and expect an increased law enforcement presence.

UVA Alert: LAW ENFORCEMENT TEAMS CONTINUE TO SEARCH ON AND AROUND UVA GROUNDS. EXPECT INCREASED LAW ENFORCEMENT PRESENCE. REMAIN SHELTERED IN PLACE. — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

Officials canceled classes on Monday because of the incident.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia. This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community,” Ryan wrote.

Ryan described the suspect as being last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.

The school’s police department released a photo of Jones that matches a biography page for him on the University of Virginia’s athletics website indicating he previously played football there.

“This morning, Suzanne and I are praying for the UVA community,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) wrote on Twitter. “Virginia State Police is fully coordinating with UVA police department and local authorities. Please shelter in place while the authorities work to locate the suspect.”

