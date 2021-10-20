3 killed, 2 wounded in Wisconsin shooting

Three people were killed and two are in critical condition after a shooting early Wednesday in Kenosha, Wis.

“KPD is on the scene of a shooting near the 600 of 40th place. We can confirm that three are deceased. Two more victims were transported to hospitals, one via Flight For Life. Both are critical. KPD believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to our community,” the police department said in a tweet.

“We are not actively seeking any suspects. This was not a police involved shooting. Victims ages and identities are not being released at this time. A police presence remains on scene conducting investigative and evidence work,” the department added.

The deadly incident comes days after Gaige Grosskreutz, the survivor of Kyle Rittenhouse’s shooting in Kenosha in Aug. 2020 during a racial justice protest, sued the city of Kenosha, Kenosha county, the police department, and several individual police officers and sheriff’s deputies, alleging that officials enabled a “band of white nationalist vigilantes” during the protest.

“Earlier in the evening Kenosha law enforcement officers and white nationalist militia persons discussed and coordinated strategy,” the lawsuit states. “It was not a mistake that Kyle Rittenhouse would kill two people and maim a third on that evening. It was a natural consequence of the actions of the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha Sherriff’s office in deputizing a roving militia to ‘protect property’ and ‘assist in maintaining order.’”