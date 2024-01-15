3 killed, 3 hurt in Dallas-area crashes when drivers standing on freeways are hit by cars

Three people were killed and three injured this weekend in Dallas-Fort Worth crashes involving drivers who were in prior accidents and were standing outside their cars when they were hit by another vehicle.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported the crashes on Dallas North Tollway and the President George Bush Turnpike.

In the first incident, the drivers of an Infiniti QX50 and a Honda Civic were in a crash in the northbound lanes of Dallas North Tollway near Forest Lane about 2 a.m. Saturday. Both drivers got out of their cars and were standing on the roadway when they were hit by a BMW 330, according to DPS.

The driver of the Infiniti, 24-year-old Kendralla Baldwin, of Dallas, and the driver of the Civic, 28-year-old Nathan Hattox, of Addison, died at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

The 18-year-old driver of the BMW was not injured. The crash is under investigation and no charges had been filed Sunday.

In the second incident, shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday on President George Bush Turnpike near Belt Line Road, a Honda Accord was in a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes and the car became disabled, according to DPS.

The driver of the Accord, 19-year-old Jasmine Lewis, of Arlington, got out of her car and was hit by a BMW X3, DPS said. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today's top stories:

→ Atmos says hotel explosion wasn’t caused by its gas lines

→ Fort Worth teen mom who murdered newborn sentenced to 15 years

→ Restaurant worker hurt at Fort Worth hotel sues, claims gas smell 90 minutes before blast

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

An 18-year-old passenger in Lewis’ car and the driver and passenger in the BMW X3 had minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been announced.