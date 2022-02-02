3 killed, 4 injured in 36-hour spate of violence in Portsmouth

Three people were killed and four injured in three separate shootings less than 36 hours apart in Portsmouth — a spate of violence that prompted an emergency response from the city’s police department.

Portsmouth police have temporarily paused the work of certain units, including traffic enforcement and narcotics, to redeploy officers to zero in on violence suppression, Mayor Shannon Glover said Wednesday.

“This is not punitive in any way,” Glover said. “This is what we have to do to respond and make sure that we create a safe community for all of the citizens.”

Authorities’ response will include a focus on gun seizures and warrant sweeps in the “hottest areas of violence,” Glover said. Traffic checkpoints may be instituted as well.

“This is because of the recent uptick in violence,” Glover said.

The response comes after three shootings — two Tuesday and one Wednesday morning. All three had multiple victims.

The first happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday, when one man was shot dead and another seriously injured near Afton Shopping Center. About 7 p.m. two boys, ages 15 and 16, and one man were shot near the Portsmouth Sportsplex recreation center. The 16-year-old was killed, the other victims injured, police said.

Wednesday morning, a woman was shot and a 40-year-old man killed at the Riverwalk Inn — a motel where violence has been commonplace in the last two weeks. A man and girl were shot there Jan. 25. The previous day, motel staff were held up in an armed robbery.

No suspects have been charged in any of the three shootings or the other incidents at the motel as of Wednesday afternoon.

In 2021, the city logged 35 homicides, of which 32 victims died by fatal gunshot wounds. To date, five people have been killed this year in shootings. The 16-year-old killed Tuesday is the second teenager killed by gunfire in Portsmouth this year. Amarion Collins — a 17-year-old student and sports standout at Manor High School — was fatally shot Jan. 19 outside the school.

Story continues

“There’s no greater tragedy,” than losing a young person, Glover said.

“Please put down these guns,” he said.

In addition to the emergency actions, the Portsmouth Police Department is working the city’s sheriff’s office, Virginia State Police, U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to police spokesperson Victoria Varnedoe. The department also is considering an investment in the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system used by several other Hampton Roads police departments.

Hotel management at the Riverwalk Inn has been cooperating with police, Varnedoe said.

Front desk staff at the motel declined to comment and referred calls to the manager, who did not return a call seeking comment last week and could not be reached Wednesday.

Police do not believe the incidents at the hotel are connected.

“These are ongoing investigations, and we will continue to keep the public informed,” Varnedoe said in an email to The Virginian-Pilot.

Glover mentioned at least one other action the city could consider to address violence in and around the motel: the criminal blight code.

Portsmouth has used the law, which allows the city to take action against properties with repeated types of crime, twice in recent years and plans to continue using it “as one of the tools against crime,” said interim city attorney Burle Stromberg.

Criminal blight means property conditions endanger public health or safety, according to Virginia state code. It is caused by the regular presence of people possessing, manufacturing, using or distributing controlled substances; the regular use of the property for commercial sex acts; or the criminal discharge of a firearm, the code says.

If a property is determined to be criminally blighted, the city will send a notice to the property owner, and the city will assist in determining the next steps to reduce the blight — like adding security guards, proper lighting or fences, according to special assistant city attorney Bob Merhige, who handles blight cases. If the owner doesn’t comply, the city can go to court to revoke the property’s certificate of occupancy — without which no one can step foot in the property.

The city attorney’s office wouldn’t confirm whether Riverwalk will get a notice of criminal blight, but Glover said there “perhaps could be an effort to move in that direction.”

“It’s not the city’s position to just sit and watch things like that happen,” Merhige said.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com