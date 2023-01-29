3 killed, 4 wounded in Los Angeles shooting
Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Beverly Crest.
Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Beverly Crest.
Texas Tech coach Mark Adams discusses playing LSU in SEC-Big 12 Challenge.
Crews have restored power in Fort Smith and the Arkansas River Valley from the Tuesday snowstorm.
Texas Tech coach Mark Adams took the blame for the Red Raiders loss to West Virginia on Wednesday. The second-year coach will look to snap a eight-game losing streak when the Red Raiders take on stru…
The new conservative majority on the Orange Unified school board has not stated a reason for the move, which was opposed by many parents and teachers.
You never knew you needed these — but you absolutely do.
SUPERIOR, Ariz. — As Wendsler Nosie finished his evening prayers sitting before a mesquite fire, a ceremonial yucca staff festooned with eagle feathers by his side, he gazed sternly toward a distant mesa where mining companies hope to extract more than 1 billion tons of copper. That mine could help address climate change by helping the United States replace fossil fuels and combustion engines with renewable energy and electric cars. But to Nosie, a former chairman of the San Carlos Apache Tribe,
The Miami Police Department says it’s reviewing the radio communication.
The mass shooting in Half Moon Bay has brought the spotlight on a community known to many as a sleepy beach town. But its backbone is agriculture.
California’s DMV is hosting a public workshop Friday to discuss modifying state regulations around autonomous vehicles.
Terry Bussey earned "Mr. Texas Football" by Dave Campbell after his stellar junior season.
Kate Middleton and Prince William also posted a tribute to Holocaust Memorial Day on social media
Video provided to FOX 5 Atlanta shows an Atlanta Police Department patrol car loaded onto a wrecker after someone stole it. It was struck by an oncoming train, according to police. The driver survived with minor injuries.
Foothill communities and commuters on the Grapevine will see snow.
‘No more polishing my hardwood floors,' says one of some 14,000 five-star fans.
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL Playoffs NFC Championship prediction, game preview, odds how to watch: Sunday, January 29
All the important game information for fans set to attend the #Chiefs - #Bengals AFC title game on Sunday.
Winter still has nearly two months remaining, and that means more snow is on the way in the months ahead. But do you know which month is typically the snowiest?
Texans can sign up to use solar-powered batteries and other energy devices to make money in the state’s power markets, under a pathbreaking new grid program. So-called virtual power plants (VPPs) perform grid roles previously reserved for large-scale power plants, but they do it by aggregating hundreds or thousands of buildings with controllable energy equipment, like batteries charged by rooftop solar.
Home buyers in the Sarasota-Manatee market are paying nearly 50% more than they should based on historical trends, according to the report.
Aretha. Elvis. Elton. Amy. It seems like every musical icon is getting a movie made about their life these days. But you know who could be next? Dolly Parton. During a visit to CBS Mornings, the “9 to 5” singer discussed the potential for a biopic about her life, saying that a script had been “floating around” for a few months. In terms of casting someone to portray her, Parton said, “Well, she would need to have my spirit, I would think. She’d have to have a lot of that fire and spunk.” Then, t