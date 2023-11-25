3 killed in 5 days in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A disturbing spike in deadly gun violence happened this week with three people shot and killed in Northeast Portland within a five-day period.

One of the victims was identified Friday afternoon by police as 40-year-old Nicole Lashawn Davis, who was shot and killed in the Parkrose neighborhood.

Authorities say the shootings are a terrible coincidence, but say right now, the deaths appear to be unrelated.

“There’s a lot of community concern that comes out when we see multiple homicides, or any kind of violent crime that seems to be clustered in a specific area,” said Sgt. Kevin Allen with the Portland Police Bureau.

Authorities say 45-year-old mother, Shamesha Allen was shot and killed at a home in the Glenfair neighborhood Saturday. Just days before, a man was shot and killed in the Cully neighborhood Tuesday night and Davis was found shot to death outside an apartment complex off Northeast Weidler Street.

Police say they are still searching for suspects in the two most recent shootings, but told KOIN 6 News 43-year-old Donnell Watson is in custody and charged with manslaughter in Allen’s death. Court documents show Watson’s daughter told investigators she saw her father ‘playing with’ and ‘pointing’ the gun at people while ‘highly intoxicated” before it went off. Police say the dangerous combination of substances and firearms should never mix.

“You’re not going to have your faculties as much as you would if you were sober,” added Sgt. Allen. “And so you know, stay away from getting involved in firearms, and driving, anything that’s going to be potentially dangerous to you and to members of your family and members of your community.”

Watson is expected back in court for his arraignment on November 29.

Portland police is asking anyone with information about these shootings to contact authorities.

