3 killed, 6 injured in Michigan school shooting, sheriff says. 15-year-old arrested

Three people were killed and six others injured when a 15-year-old opened fire at a Michigan high school, authorities say.

The shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County occurred around 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and a 15-year-old sophomore at the school has been taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said. A teacher was among the six people injured, according to the sheriff.

The student used a semiautomatic handgun in the shooting, firing between 15 and 20 shots, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said in a news briefing streamed by WXYZ.

“The whole thing lasted five minutes,” McCabe said.

More than 100 people called 911 to report the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who did not resist arrest, has not disclosed a motive.

Authorities were still searching the high school as of 2:45 p.m. to make sure no victims had been missed in the evacuation.

“There was an orderly evacuation, the school did everything right,” McCabe said in the briefing.

The shooting happened in an area of the school where history classes are held, according to ClickOnDetroit.com.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims.

“I’m shocked. It’s devastating,” said Tim Throne, the superintendent of Oxford Community Schools, according to the Associated Press.

Oxford High School is located about 45 miles north of Detroit.