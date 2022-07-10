3 killed, 6 injured in weekend shootings in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man was killed and six people were injured in separate weekend shootings in Baltimore, according to police. Baltimore Police are also investigating a suspected murder-suicide that killed a man and woman in Hamilton Hills on Saturday.

A man was shot and killed early Sunday in Southeast Baltimore on the 2400 block of East Fayette Street. Officers arrived around 6:20 a.m. at Patterson Place, found the man with gunshot wounds and took him to the hospital, where he died. His name and age are unknown.

A 48-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man died in a shooting Saturday in Hamilton Hills. Police said detectives suspect the man shot and killed the woman and then himself in a murder-suicide. Officers arrived around 5:15 p.m. for a reported shooting call at the 5500 block of Catalpha Road in Northeast Baltimore and located the two victims, who later died. Police have not identified them by name.

Around the same time, officers arrived at the scene of another shooting in the McElderry Park area. Police said officers were flagged down on the 2700 block of Jefferson Street, north of U.S. 40 by a 43-year-old man who had gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid, and medics took the man to the hospital in stable condition.

A 39-year-old man is in critical condition at a hospital after he was shot in Southeast Baltimore on Sunday. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting due to the man’s injuries and believe he was shot around 10:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Loneys Lane in Ellwood Park.

Two hours later, police arrived at the 4800 block of Truesdale Avenue in Northeast Baltimore’s Frankford neighborhood after a 34-year-old man was shot. He was taken to the hospital with an injury that is not life-threatening.

Two men, ages 32 and 37, suffered serious gunshot wounds following a shooting in the Shipley Hill neighborhood in West Baltimore Saturday.

Southwest District police responded minutes after 12:30 a.m. to the 2500 block of West Fairmount Avenue for the reported shooting. Both victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said, and homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Another 32-year-old man was also shot about the time same in East Baltimore, according to police.

Southeast District officers arrived minutes after 12:30 a.m. for a shooting in the the 4800 block of Eastern Avenue.

There, police found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. People looking to speak about the suspected murder-suicide can contact detectives at 410-396-2100; those looking to speak about the McElderry Park shooting can reach the Southeast District detectives at 410-396-2422.

