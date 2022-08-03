3 killed, 6 wounded in stabbing spree at kindergarten in China

Three people were killed, and six others were injured in a stabbing spree at a kindergarten in Jiangxi province, China.

Liu Xiaohui, the 48-year-old suspect, stormed the private Children’s Home kindergarten in Anfu county at about 10:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, according to local police.

He was captured on surveillance video wearing a black cap, a surgical mask, a white button-down shirt, light-colored trousers, white trainers and carrying a black bag while calmly walking away from the scene after the incident.

Although the identities and ages of the victims have not been revealed, it is reported that three people were killed and six others were injured during the attack. Children were reportedly among the deceased.

About 10 children were sent to the hospital for emergency treatment, according to a staff member at Anfu People’s Hospital. Two teachers were also said to have been hospitalized with injuries.

The suspect remains at large.

“Public security organs are making every effort to hunt down the suspect,” the police reportedly said in a statement. “We ask anyone with a tip to please contact the police, with a 100,000 yuan [approximately $14,797.50] reward for any direct information that leads to solving the case.”

There has reportedly been a string of mass knife attacks in China. Last month, four people were injured in a knife attack in a Shanghai hospital. Two children were killed and 16 others were wounded in another knife attack at a kindergarten in southern China in April last year.

At another kindergarten in southern China, a school security guard wielding a knife wounded 37 students and two adults in 2020.

