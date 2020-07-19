3 killed, 9 injured from Thin Blue Line motorcycle club in Texas by suspected drunk driver

Three members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club were killed Saturday during a suspected drunk driving crash in Texas.

The club was on a drive in Texas Hill Country, about 65 miles northwest from San Antonio, to celebrate the organization’s birthday when an allegedly intoxicated driver crossed lanes and crashed into the group, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office. Another nine club members are in critical condition.

An unidentified individual was taken into custody and faces charges of intoxicated manslaughter and intoxication assault, the sheriff’s office said.

The national Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club said in a statement that the members were enjoying a group ride before their annual Thin Blue Line Foundation meeting.

“Several of our members had gone on a leisurely motorcycle ride to have lunch in Kerrville this morning before the meeting,” the statement said. “They were heading back to Bandera when a car traveling from Medina toward Kerrville crossed over the center line and stuck several of the motorcycles head on.”

The organization identified the three men who died as Joseph Paglia, who served as president of the group’s Chicago chapter, Michael White, a retired U.S. Army service member who worked as the Chicago chapter secretary, and Jerry Wayne Harbour, a retired veteran who served as a national ambassador for the organization.

The others injured in the accident were not identified.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available for a request for more information from NBC News.