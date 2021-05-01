3 killed when car slams into tree near AT&T Stadium, police say; driver is critical

Jack Howland
·1 min read

Three men were killed early Saturday outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington when the car they were riding in went over a curb and slammed into a tree, police said.

The men, all of them passengers, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities weren’t immediately released.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Witnesses reported the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed, police said, and investigators haven’t ruled out possible impairment of the driver.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of East Randol Mill Road around 1:45 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash, police said. They determined the car was heading westbound on the road when it lost control, going off the road and striking a tree on the north side.

The crash caused significant damage to the top and passenger side of the car, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The identities of the victims will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

