3 killed in El Paso-area traffic crashes; driver faces intoxication manslaughter charge

An El Paso woman died when a suspected intoxicated driver rammed into vehicles stopped at a red light Saturday evening at a West Side traffic intersection, police said.

Jorge Salinas Escajeda, 50, of El Paso, faces a warrant on a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the crash, which occurred soon after 7:30 p.m. on North Desert Boulevard at the North Mesa Street intersection, police said in a news release.

Police officials said that alcohol and speed are suspected of being factors in the wreck.

Escajeda was hospitalized after being injured in the crash and had yet to be booked into the El Paso County Jail on Sunday morning. A magistrate judge set bond at $1.2 million, police said.

Police said that Escajeda was driving a gray 2011 Mercedes-Benz C300 on North Desert as he approached the intersection, where vehicles were stopped at the traffic light.

Escajeda allegedly "never slowed down and collided at full speed into the rear of the Hyundai Sonata," police stated.

Paul Razo, 73, who was driving the black 2011 Hyundai Sonata, was injured. His passenger, Alva Aida Razo, 72, died at a hospital from her injuries, police said.

Two other vehicles were struck. David Isaiah Prieto, 25, who was driving a red 2023 Hyundai Elantra, was also injured. Dominique Isaiah Beck, 26, who was driving a silver 1997 Ford F-150, was not injured, police said. Both are from El Paso.

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person Sunday morning near the northern edge of Northeast El Paso. The crash was reported about 8:20 a.m. at Railroad Drive and Dyer Street, police said.

Further details were not immediately available as an investigation by the Special Traffic Investigations Unit continued Sunday.

There have been 45 traffic-related deaths in El Paso this year, compared with 43 at this time last year.

A driver died when he ran into the back of a pickup early Friday morning on Gateway East Boulevard near Nuevo Hueco Tanks Roads in eastern El Paso County.

Gabriel Magana, 24, of Socorro, was driving a white Nissan Altima eastbound when he rear-ended a white Chevrolet pickup, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said. Both drivers were transported to Del Sol Medical Center.

Magana died from his injuries at the hospital. The driver of the pickup had minor injuries. Speed and intoxication are suspected of being factors in the crash, sheriff's officials said.

There have been six traffic-related deaths in El Paso County, outside city limits, this year compared with nine at the same time last year, the Sheriff's Office noted.

