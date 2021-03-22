3 killed in fiery California crash during high-speed pursuit

Axios

Protesters have been holding massive demonstrations and vigils across the U.S. over the weekend in response to the fatal spa shootings in the Atlanta metropolitan area in Georgia.The big picture: Those in attendance rallied to denounce a surge in violence and hate incidents against Asian Americans and honor the eight people who lost their lives in last week's Atlanta attacks, including six women of Asian descent.I'm at a vigil in downtown Des Moines to remember the victims of the Atlanta shooting. "We will not flee," said Nu Huynh, president of Iowa Asian Alliance. pic.twitter.com/4IMRNxgVZw— Linh Ta (@linhmaita) March 21, 2021 Demonstrators rally in Atlanta, Georgia, in show support for Asian and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities March 20. A 21-year-old white man was charged with murder last week, but local law enforcement say it's too early to call the shootings a hate crime. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images A vigil in Columbus, Ohio, on March 20 for the victims of the spa shootings. Over 183 organizations have joined AAPI groups in calling for $300 million to address anti-Asian violence. Photo: Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Protesters at the Stop AAPI Hate Rally outside the Georgia State Capitol building March 20. Asian Americans also face discrimination in sports, with stereotypes depicting Asians as nerds, emasculating Asian men and fetishizing Asian women as submissive, Axios' Shawna Chen and Russell Contreras report. Photo: Nicole Craine/Bloomberg via Getty Images A "Stop Asian Hate" candlelight vigil in a city park of Alhambra, Los Angeles County, California, March 20. Photo: Xinhua via Getty Images The Atlanta March 20 march In solidarity with the Asian community. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Medic Frankie Laguna before the Atlanta march. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Demonstrators at the Atlanta rally on March 20. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff (L) and Raphael Warnock addressing protesters in Atlanta on March 20. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Demonstrators marching in Atlanta March 20. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Protesters marching in Atlanta on March 20. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Wanqi Dong gets emotional while listening to speakers after the march in Atlanta on March 20. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Demonstrators attending a vigil at Union Square in New York City to mourn on March 19 the Atlanta shooting victims. Photo: Michael Nagle/Xinhua via GettyActress Sandra Oh speaks during the Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/Bgels4hNio— Kristina Serafini (@KristinaS_Trib) March 20, 2021 Proud to attend Houston's Stop Asian Hate Vigil and Rally. Diversity is our strength. Thanks for hosting @OCAHouston. pic.twitter.com/zUbBCKkA9e— Robert O'Brien (@LightsOutTnight) March 21, 2021 .⁦@SenatorWarnock⁩ and I addressed today's rally in Atlanta to mourn the victims of this week's massacre and to express our love and support for the Asian-American community in Georgia and nationwide. Gratitude to the organizers. pic.twitter.com/kG6GMju7wz— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) March 20, 2021 Scenes from the #StopAAPIHate rally in downtown Atlanta this afternoon, where several hundred are gathered and @RevDrBarber is currently giving remarks. pic.twitter.com/hohcCYfWOY— Maya King (@mayaaking) March 20, 2021 "We're tokens we're trophies, until we're targets and scapegoats."Demonstrators gathered for a Stop AAPI Hate Rally in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday after a shooting at 2 spas killed 8 people earlier this week #StopAsianHate📽️ @nicole_craine pic.twitter.com/WsCjHKceMn— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) March 20, 2021 Go deeper: Biden addresses Asian discrimination: "Our silence is our complicity"Editor's note: This article has been updated with more images and further details on protests and vigils in U.S. cities.