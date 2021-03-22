3 killed in fiery California crash during high-speed pursuit

Three people were killed in a fiery crash when a motorist fleeing a sheriff's deputy at around 100 miles an hour collided with multiple cars in central California, authorities said. The driver of a black Chevy Camaro sped away after the Fresno County deputy tried to pull him over for reckless driving late Saturday. When the suspect exited State Route 41, the deputy backed off the chase over safety concerns after the Camaro fishtailed and ran a red light near downtown Fresno, police said.

Recommended Stories

  • Three people killed in multi-car fiery crash in central Fresno

    A 20-year-old man led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase that ended in tragedy.

  • Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in central Fresno, police say

    A man in his 20's was driving a Honda Civic and made a left turn in front of the motorcycle and the collision occurred.

  • Player who collapsed at Sac high school football game dies, district says

    A Kennedy High School football player who collapsed during a football game has died, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. The player, later identified as Emmanuel Antwi, fell to the ground during the game Friday around 8:20 p.m. Medical personnel quickly transported the player to a hospital. School officials canceled the game and cleared out the limited fans in attendance at the stadium.

  • Russian envoy to U.S. back in Moscow after Biden calls Putin a killer: TASS

    Russia's ambassador to the United States arrived in Moscow on Sunday for discussions on how to address sliding U.S.-Russia relations after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought Vladimir Putin was a killer, the TASS news agency reported. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday it was recalling its ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, for urgent talks after Biden said in an ABC interview he thought President Putin was a killer who would "pay a price" for alleged U.S. election meddling - an accusation that Moscow denies.

  • Susan Collins is baffled as to why the White House 'would want to alienate' her

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is still frustrated by how COVID-19 relief bill negotiations went down, The Wall Street Journal reports. Specifically, Collins is not pleased about what she considers to have been a brusque dismissal when she and a group of other Republican senators sat down with President Biden in early February to try to reach consensus on a package. The senator, who has built a moderate reputation over the years, told the Journal that she's confused as to why the Biden administration, which ultimately saw its $1.9 trillion stimulus pass through Congress without Republican support in either chamber, "would want to alienate the Republican most likely to work with them to find common ground." It's "truly a mystery to me," she said. Collins doesn't really blame Biden, it seems. The two got along well when the latter was still in the Senate, and Collins said she trusts him when he says he wants to work with Republicans and build unity in Congress. But, she reportedly thinks White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), with whom Collins has verbally sparred recently, are getting in the way of that. "I have been a bit concerned that perhaps some of these left groups, or perhaps members of [Biden's] staff, are tugging at him constantly to try to move him further to the left than I think is wise," she told the Journal. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsTrump's chief pollster explains why Ron DeSantis may be 'inheriting' Trump's role in the GOPAmerica's falling fertility rate

  • Donations pour in for families of Atlanta shooting victims

    Shortly after his mother was killed in the Atlanta-area shootings, Randy Park launched a GoFundMe page asking for $20,000 to pay for funeral expenses. “I’ve never had a good understanding how much money was worth, but every cent of it will be used only in pure necessity,” wrote Park, son of Hyun Jung Grant, 51, who was one of the eight people killed in the attacks on massage businesses.

  • Atlanta shooting of Asian women was racially motivated, U.S. senator says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth on Sunday expressed doubts about FBI Director Chris Wray's initial assessment that the fatal shooting of six Asian women in Atlanta-area spas may not constitute a hate crime, saying it "looks racially motivated." "From where I sit, I want to see a deeper investigation into whether or not these shootings and other similar crimes are racially motivated," Duckworth, who is one of only two Asian-Americans currently serving in the U.S. Senate, told CBS "Face the Nation." Police in Atlanta are still investigating the motive in connection with the fatal shooting of eight people, six of whom were Asian women, on Tuesday.

  • Doctors describe campaign of sexual violence against women fleeing fighting in Ethiopia

    Throughout much of the humanitarian crisis in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray over the last few months, access for journalists and aid agencies has been severely restricted, making it difficult to verify reports of what was happening on the ground. Now, that's changing, and a clearer picture of the violence is coming into focus. Nine doctors in Ethiopia and one in a Sudanese refugee camp told CNN that they've seen an alarming increase in sexual assault and rape cases since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military offensive in Tigray. A CNN team also spoke with several women who described being raped by Ethiopian and allied Eritrean soldiers as they fled the fighting. One doctor at a hospital said more than 200 women had been admitted for sexual violence in recent months, while many more cases have been reported in rural villages and centers for internally displaced people, which have little or no access to medical care. "The women that have been raped say that the things that they say to them when they were raping them is that they need to change their identity -- to either Amharize them or at least leave their Tigrinya status ... and that they've come there to cleanse them ... to cleanse the blood line," Dr. Tedros Tefera, who works at a refugee camp in Hamdayet, Sudan, told CNN. "Practically this has been a genocide." BBC also provided a deeper look at what's happening in Tigray, detailing a growing crisis in Shire, a city of 170,000 which has seen a huge influx of people seeking refuge from the fighting. Per BBC, aid agencies estimate that around 200,000 people are living in Shire's makeshift camps. Read more at CNN and BBC. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsTrump's chief pollster explains why Ron DeSantis may be 'inheriting' Trump's role in the GOPAmerica's falling fertility rate

  • Sarm Heslop's boyfriend refusing to allow search of yacht from where she disappeared, police say

    The boyfriend of a British woman who vanished without trace has refused to allow police to search the US Virgin Islands yacht where she was last seen alive, police have said. A huge search has been underway for 41-year-old Sarm Heslop since she went missing from the 47ft luxury charter catamaran Siren Song on March 8, with coast guards, police and local volunteers scouring the beach and waters of St John island. But police have now revealed that Ms Heslop’s boyfriend and owner of the boat, Ryan Bane, has refused to allow officers to search the vessel. In a statement issued Friday evening Virgin Islands Police Department said: “Soon after reporting Ms. Heslop missing, Mr. Bane acquired the services of an attorney. Upon his attorney’s advice, Mr. Bane exercised his constitutional right to remain silent and denied officers’ requests to search the vessel.” USVI police spokesman Toby Derima added: "We would need to get a warrant to search the boat. We would need to show the court that we had probable cause to search the boat, as this is not yet a criminal case. "We thought we could just ask Mr Bane to search the boat and he would say yes and he didn't. That is his right. Getting the search warrant would be the next step, however we are still searching, doing regular inspections of the areas and speaking to potential witnesses."

  • Police asking for help finding suspect in SE Fresno robbery

    Fresno Police say a woman walked into the Little Caesars, told the cashier she had a gun and started demanding money.

  • 6-year-old Texas girl shot and killed over spilled water

    According to KPRC-TV, Laurionne Walker, 6, was fatally shot on the morning of March 19, and the police in Pasadena, Texas, a town outside of Houston, have charged suspect Raymeon Means, 35, with capital murder. Alvarez told KPRC that what he heard next was Means arguing with other residents of the complex.

  • Homeless man shot and killed in NE Fresno, police say

    When police arrived, a security guard told officers he shot and killed a homeless man who attacked him.

  • Venezuela gas pipeline tract explodes; oil minister blames attack

    A tract of a gas pipeline in eastern Venezuela suffered an explosion on Saturday afternoon, according to a report from state oil company PDVSA seen by Reuters, an incident the country's oil minister blamed on an attack. The explosion at the 36-inch pipeline providing natural gas to the Pigap II gas reinjection plant in northern Monagas state prompted PDVSA to temporarily shut the plant in order to halt the flames and evaluate the damages to the pipeline, according to the report. Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami in a brief statement on state television late on Saturday called the incident a "terrorist attack," without providing details about who was responsible or about the impact on the plant and pipeline.

  • In photos: Protesters rally against anti-Asian hate in Atlanta and across U.S. after spa killings

    Protesters have been holding massive demonstrations and vigils across the U.S. over the weekend in response to the fatal spa shootings in the Atlanta metropolitan area in Georgia.The big picture: Those in attendance rallied to denounce a surge in violence and hate incidents against Asian Americans and honor the eight people who lost their lives in last week's Atlanta attacks, including six women of Asian descent.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.I’m at a vigil in downtown Des Moines to remember the victims of the Atlanta shooting. “We will not flee,” said Nu Huynh, president of Iowa Asian Alliance. pic.twitter.com/4IMRNxgVZw— Linh Ta (@linhmaita) March 21, 2021 Demonstrators rally in Atlanta, Georgia, in show support for Asian and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities March 20. A 21-year-old white man was charged with murder last week, but local law enforcement say it's too early to call the shootings a hate crime. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images A vigil in Columbus, Ohio, on March 20 for the victims of the spa shootings. Over 183 organizations have joined AAPI groups in calling for $300 million to address anti-Asian violence. Photo: Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Protesters at the Stop AAPI Hate Rally outside the Georgia State Capitol building March 20. Asian Americans also face discrimination in sports, with stereotypes depicting Asians as nerds, emasculating Asian men and fetishizing Asian women as submissive, Axios' Shawna Chen and Russell Contreras report. Photo: Nicole Craine/Bloomberg via Getty Images A "Stop Asian Hate" candlelight vigil in a city park of Alhambra, Los Angeles County, California, March 20. Photo: Xinhua via Getty Images The Atlanta March 20 march In solidarity with the Asian community. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Medic Frankie Laguna before the Atlanta march. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Demonstrators at the Atlanta rally on March 20. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff (L) and Raphael Warnock addressing protesters in Atlanta on March 20. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Demonstrators marching in Atlanta March 20. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Protesters marching in Atlanta on March 20. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Wanqi Dong gets emotional while listening to speakers after the march in Atlanta on March 20. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Demonstrators attending a vigil at Union Square in New York City to mourn on March 19 the Atlanta shooting victims. Photo: Michael Nagle/Xinhua via GettyActress Sandra Oh speaks during the Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/Bgels4hNio— Kristina Serafini (@KristinaS_Trib) March 20, 2021 Proud to attend Houston's Stop Asian Hate Vigil and Rally. Diversity is our strength. Thanks for hosting @OCAHouston. pic.twitter.com/zUbBCKkA9e— Robert O'Brien (@LightsOutTnight) March 21, 2021 .⁦@SenatorWarnock⁩ and I addressed today’s rally in Atlanta to mourn the victims of this week’s massacre and to express our love and support for the Asian-American community in Georgia and nationwide. Gratitude to the organizers. pic.twitter.com/kG6GMju7wz— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) March 20, 2021 Scenes from the #StopAAPIHate rally in downtown Atlanta this afternoon, where several hundred are gathered and @RevDrBarber is currently giving remarks. pic.twitter.com/hohcCYfWOY— Maya King (@mayaaking) March 20, 2021 “We’re tokens we’re trophies, until we’re targets and scapegoats.”Demonstrators gathered for a Stop AAPI Hate Rally in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday after a shooting at 2 spas killed 8 people earlier this week #StopAsianHate📽️ @nicole_craine pic.twitter.com/WsCjHKceMn— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) March 20, 2021 Go deeper: Biden addresses Asian discrimination: "Our silence is our complicity"Editor's note: This article has been updated with more images and further details on protests and vigils in U.S. cities.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Australia's most populous state hit by severe rains, floods

    Australia's most populous state of New South Wales on Sunday issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that hundreds of people have been rescued from the waters. Evacuation orders have been issued at multiple locations on the Mid North Coast in the northeast of the state, which Berejiklian said was experiencing a one-in-a-100-year event, and “whilst we don’t think things will worsen on the Mid North Coast, definitely conditions will continue, so the rainfall will continue across the parts that have already been affected.”

  • Walrus spotted in Wales days after being seen in Ireland

    Creature ‘slightly underweight’ but otherwise doing fine

  • Germany set to extend COVID-19 lockdown, draft proposal says

    Germany is set to extend a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic into its fifth month, according to a draft proposal, after infection rates exceeded the level at which authorities say hospitals will be overstretched. The recommendation is contained in a draft, seen by Reuters, prepared by Chancellor Angela Merkel's office ahead of Monday's videoconference of regional and national leaders to decide on the next round of measures to deal with the pandemic. At their last meeting early this month, the leaders agreed a cautious opening, overriding the objections of Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said more infectious variants had made the pandemic hard to control.

  • Miami Beach extends curfew, emergency powers to control spring break crowds

    Miami Beach officials voted on Sunday to extend an 8 p.m. curfew and emergency powers for up to three weeks to help control unruly and mostly maskless crowds that have converged on the party destination during spring break. Thousands of people have packed the city's Art Deco Cultural District causing bedlam and lawlessness in recent days when university students typically celebrate spring break, leading some businesses to close voluntarily out of concern for public safety. Mayor Dan Gelber told an emergency meeting of the city commission that all manner of out-of-town and out-of-state visitors, not just college students, were filling the streets since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Feb. 26 called the state an "oasis of freedom" from coronavirus restrictions.

  • Capital murder suspect in 6-year-old's killing makes court appearance

    Raymeon Means appeared before a judge overnight. He's accused of killing Laurionne Walker after an argument over spilled water.

  • NASCAR won’t penalize Noah Gragson for a pit road incident that caused a fight

    Xfinity drivers Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric threw punches following Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.