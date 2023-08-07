3 killed after helicopters collide, one crashes while fighting fire in California

Three people died after two firefighting helicopters collided while battling a blaze in Southern California, officials said early Monday.

The helicopters were dispatched to fight a fire burning in the community of Cabazon, Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said during a news conference Monday. After the collision, one helicopter crashed, killing all three people on board and sparking another fire, Fulcher said.

“I would like to express our deepest sympathies and sorrow to the families and coworkers of the personnel,” he said. “This was a tragic loss for the community, the fire service community and CalFire and Riverside County Fire Department.”

This aerial image taken from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles shows the scene of a firefighting helicopter crash, with emergency vehicles at the base of a mountain and the area blocked off with police tape, in Cabazon, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

What happened during the crash?

Resources from Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department were sent to fight a structure fire in Cabazon Sunday evening, Fulcher said. Shortly after the first engine company arrived, he said the fire spread into the vegetation and "a full wildland fire dispatch was initiated."

The vegetation fire covered about 3 acres by around 6 p.m., officials said on social media.

The helicopters were among six aircraft that responded to the blaze. During the firefight, the helicopters collided, Fulcher said. One was able to land safely, but the other crashed.

The crash caused an additional 4-acre fire, which Fulcher said was extinguished. Just after 10 p.m. fire officials reported the "forward rate of spread" of the vegetation fire had been stopped.

Who were the victims?

The victims included a Cal Fire Division chief, a Cal Fire captain and a contract client pilot, Fulcher said. He did not further identify the victims.

Fire captain and spokesman Richard Cordova told the Associated Press the helicopter pilot was working under contract with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Crash under investigation

Fulcher said the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash and his organization would provide more information later Monday.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Helicopters collide, one crashes while fighting fire in California