3 killed in northern MN crash

(FOX 9) - A late-morning wreck in northern Minnesota left three people dead and two others fighting for their lives on Sunday.

Minnesota State Patrol responded shortly after 11 a.m. for the crash along Highway 1 near County Road 15 in the rural city of Northome.

Troopers say a red Chevy Silverado was headed west on Highway 1 when it collided with a Ford F150 that was headed in the opposite direction.

The head-on collision killed the driver of the Silverado, identified as 24-year-old Riley Scheidecker. Both men in the F150, 27-year-old Joseph Carlson of North Branch and 27-year-old John Corazzo of Shoreview, were also killed.

Two passengers in the Silverado also suffered serious injuries and are being treated at local hospitals.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.