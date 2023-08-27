3 women killed in 2-car crash in South LA identified
Three women were killed and three others hospitalized after a driver ran a red light and collided with another vehicle at a South Angeles intersection, police said.
Three women were killed and three others hospitalized after a driver ran a red light and collided with another vehicle at a South Angeles intersection, police said.
A Cruise robotaxi collided with a firetruck late Thursday in San Francisco, injuring the vehicle’s passenger.
Cruise will temporarily be deploying fewer autonomous vehicles in San Francisco while investigators are looking into "recent concerning incidents" involving its fleet
Messi didn't enter until the 60th minute, but he still put on a show.
Ty Gibbs got turned into Ryan Blaney and Blaney slammed head-on into the outside wall.
Ohtani left a start early with cramping on Aug. 3 and missed a start with arm fatigue before he was diagnosed with a torn UCL.
The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
No suspects have been named or apprehended in the shooting.
Women everywhere are proclaiming these to be the best-fitting jeans.
Most drivers will get a chip or crack in their windshield at some point. Save money and perhaps fix the damage yourself with a windshield repair kit.
Rubiales previously said he would not resign from his post.
A 2006 Kandi KD-970GKE-2 utility vehicle, made by the Zhejiang Kangdi Vehicles Company in China, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
More retailers are focusing on the impact of theft, creating a bandwagon effect of nodding to "shrink" during tough earnings calls.
AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo sustained a broken hand in Friday's practice and will miss this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.
Red rookie Spencer Steer seemed to make a great catch ... but didn't.
The defect is described as significant but treatable.
Many menopausal women in the U.S. aren't being treated for symptoms by doctors. Here's how to advocate for yourself.
The demand to see Messi in America is only rising, with ticketing agencies reporting wild numbers for Saturday's Inter Miami-Red Bulls match in New York. Will Messi actually play?
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar wants to bring Mobileye's Chauffeur, a hands-off, eyes-off autonomous driving technology, to its Polestar 4 electric SUV coupe. The Polestar 4, which launched Friday in China and will hit global markets in 2024, comes standard with Mobileye's SuperVision advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Polestar plans to add Chauffeur at a later date, but did not specify when.