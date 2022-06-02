4 killed in shooting at medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma; suspected shooter dead, police say

Four people were killed in a shooting at a medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday, authorities said, adding that the suspected shooter was also dead.

Officers responded to a report of a man armed with a rifle at the St. Francis medical campus, which "turned into an active shooter situation." During a news conference Wednesday, Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish confirmed the number of dead and said the suspected gunman also was dead, adding that police believe the shooter took his own life.

It was unclear what prompted the deadly assault.

Dalgleish did not release the name of the suspected shooter, but police found that he had a rifle and a handgun, and said it appeared both weapons were fired at the scene.

St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. Police said officers were going room-to-room in the building.

BEYOND NRA: Other gun rights groups spend millions in Washington to influence laws

ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION UPDATE: See our Facebook for more info: pic.twitter.com/dla5NWukWM — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 1, 2022

The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center. Dalgleish said at least part of the incident occurred at an orthopedic center on the second floor. People were asked to avoid the area.

"This campus is sacred ground for our community," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum told reporters at the news conference. "For decades, this campus has been a place where heroes have come to woke every day to save the lives of people in our community."

Bynum added: "I would ask for you to think about what the St. Francis health system and the people that work there mean to our community, what they mean to you and your family and your neighbors. The heroes who protect you."

Story continues

The shooting in Tulsa comes after two high-profile shooting massacres in Buffalo, New York, where 10 Black people were killed, and Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed in May.

'NOTHING TRUMPS EASY ACCESS TO A GUN': We may be exceptional, but we're also tragically flawed. Especially when it comes to guns.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tulsa shooting: 4 killed at St. Francis medical building; shooter dead