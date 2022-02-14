3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar





Early Sunday morning, three men were fatally shot during a fight outside of a Texas sports bar.

The shooting took place outside of TKO Sports Bar and Grill in Laredo around 2 a.m.

Officers responded and found two men, one who was 21 years old and another who was 25, dead at the scene. A third man, who was also 21, died at a local hospital, according to The Associated Press.

The AP reported that the shooting took place during a fight at the bar.

Local Laredo news station KGNS reported that 22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez was arrested and served with three counts of murder in connection with the shooting.

Police are investigating the shooting and asked the community to report any tips to police. Authorities have not released the names of the three victims in the incident.

The Hill has reached out to the Laredo Police Department for more information.