3 killed in shooting at Wisconsin bar, manhunt launched for suspect

A manhunt has been launched after 3 people were shot dead and 2 seriously injured in what appeared to be a targeted shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin early Sunday, police said.

After officers arrived the Somers House Tavern in the north of the city, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that they found the bodies. The injured were taken to hospital with serious injuries, the statement added.

“We believe our suspect knew who he was targeting,” Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told a news conference Sunday morning, adding that the suspected shooter was still at large, although the public is not thought to be in danger.

Police respond to a shooting in Kenosha, Wis., on April 18, 2021. (WTMJ)

The shooting happened after the suspect was asked to leave the bar and then returned and opened fire, she said. It was unclear whether the victims knew the suspect.

"The names, ages and cities of residence for the victims are still being determined," the statement added.

The road leading up to the tavern remained closed early Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is praying for the injured and families of the victims as "they grieve and grapple with yet another tragic incident of gun violence,” he said in a statement Sunday.

“My heart breaks for Kenosha this morning in the wake of a shooting that took three lives and injured at least two others," Evers said. "I want to thank the first responders who reacted quickly and are still working to investigate and find those involved in this senseless tragedy."

The killings came as officials investigated the latest in a string of recent mass shootings across the country, including the killings of eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Last month, four people were killed at an office shooting in California, eight people were fatally shot at massage businesses in the Atlanta area, and 10 died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more updates.