3 killed in shooting at Wisconsin bar, manhunt launched for suspect

Yuliya Talmazan and Joe Studley
·2 min read

A manhunt has been launched after 3 people were shot dead and 2 seriously injured in what appeared to be a targeted shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin early Sunday, police said.

After officers arrived the Somers House Tavern in the north of the city, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that they found the bodies. The injured were taken to hospital with serious injuries, the statement added.

“We believe our suspect knew who he was targeting,” Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told a news conference Sunday morning, adding that the suspected shooter was still at large, although the public is not thought to be in danger.

Police respond to a shooting in Kenosha, Wis., on April 18, 2021. (WTMJ)
Police respond to a shooting in Kenosha, Wis., on April 18, 2021. (WTMJ)

The shooting happened after the suspect was asked to leave the bar and then returned and opened fire, she said. It was unclear whether the victims knew the suspect.

"The names, ages and cities of residence for the victims are still being determined," the statement added.

The road leading up to the tavern remained closed early Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is praying for the injured and families of the victims as "they grieve and grapple with yet another tragic incident of gun violence,” he said in a statement Sunday.

“My heart breaks for Kenosha this morning in the wake of a shooting that took three lives and injured at least two others," Evers said. "I want to thank the first responders who reacted quickly and are still working to investigate and find those involved in this senseless tragedy."

The killings came as officials investigated the latest in a string of recent mass shootings across the country, including the killings of eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Last month, four people were killed at an office shooting in California, eight people were fatally shot at massage businesses in the Atlanta area, and 10 died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more updates.

Recommended Stories

  • Three killed and two wounded in shooting at tavern in Wisconsin

    Suspected shooter not found yet

  • Police, public officials donated to Rittenhouse; internal investigation underway

    Public officials and officers are being called out for allegedly donating to the defense fund of Kyle Rittenhouse and other individuals who have harmed African Americans. It has been revealed that public officials and law enforcement have been donating to fundraisers in of support far-right activists, vigilante murderers, and cops who are accused of shooting Black people. It was discovered that Rittenhouse received funds from officials.

  • 3 dead, 2 wounded, manhunt underway after shooting rampage in Kenosha, Wisconsin

    A shooting at a tavern in Wisconsin killed three people and seriously injured two others early Sunday, a sheriff’s department official said.

  • 3 dead, 2 seriously injured as search for suspect in Wisconsin bar shooting continues

    Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday at a crowded Wisconsin bar, prompting a two-state search for at least one gunman who authorities said targeted the victims. Gunfire broke out inside and outside the Somers House Tavern in Kenosha, Wisconsin, around 12:42 a.m. when a man who had been kicked out of the bar returned with a handgun and opened fire, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said at a news conference Sunday morning. Beth did not rule out the possibility that more than one gunman was involved in the fatal shooting, saying more than one gun could have been used.

  • Number of COVID-19 patients in French intensive care edges up

    The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in France edged up on Sunday, the health ministry said, amid a nationwide lockdown to try to stem a third wave of infections. Health ministry data showed that 5,893 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19, 16 more than on Saturday. A government spokesman has said there are signs that the pressure on the medical system is easing slightly, but that the situation in hospitals remains serious.

  • Suspect still at large after mass shooting in Kenosha

    Three people were killed and two other were seriously injured form a shooting in Kenosha, officials said.

  • FedEx gunman able to buy rifles after weapon confiscation as Sikh group demands hate crime investigation

    The teenage gunman was able to buy assault rifles even after his mother raised mental health concerns with police

  • Second person charged with murder in 2020 death of Independence woman found in bag

    She was remembered as a loving mother to her two daughters.

  • Indianapolis mass shooting suspect legally bought 2 guns, police say

    The suspected gunman in this week's mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis legally purchased two "assault rifles" believed to have been used in the attack, police said late Saturday.Of note: The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's statement that Brandon Scott Hole, 19, bought the rifles last July and September comes a day after the FBI told news outlets that a "shotgun was seized" from the suspect in March 2020 after his mother raised concerns about his mental health.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Eight people died in Thursday night's shooting, including four members of the Indianapolis Sikh community, before the shooter killed himself.What they're saying: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor said the later purchases indicated authorities hadn't deemed Hole subject to Indiana's "red flag" legislation, which prevents people from possessing a firearm if a judge finds them to be a "dangerous risk," per the New York Times.Taylor told the Times he wasn't sure if there was a hearing over the March incident despite police not returning the seized gun."I don’t know how we held onto it, but it's good that we did," Taylor added, noting Hole then legally purchased "a much more powerful weapon than a shotgun."For the record: Any gun ban Hole might have faced would've likely lapsed last month as such a legal ruling is only effective for one year under Indiana law, the NYT notes.Authorities would have had to go back to court and demonstrate that Hole was still a danger. Background: Indiana is one of several states to have adopted "red flag" gun laws since a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Karlie Kloss Shared Her New Baby's Name and Showed Off Her Sweet "Mama" Ring

    View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) On March 11, Karlie Kloss gave birth to her first child. Almost exactly one month later, the new mom shared a photo of her baby boy's hand next to her own and revealed his adorably chic name.

  • Shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin Leaves 3 People Dead and 2 Injured

    A shooting at a tavern in Kenosha, Wisconsin has left three people dead and two people injured. Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects.

  • Table Mountain fire 'burns out of control' in Cape Town

    The blaze has so far destroyed part of a cafe at the Rhodes Memorial above the city of Cape Town.

  • John Boehner: The 'so-called America First Caucus' is 'one of the nuttiest things I've ever seen'

    "I have no idea how this even showed up," Boehner said. "America is a land of immigration. We've been the world's giant melting pot for 250 years."

  • Mayim Bialik says not even the 'Big Bang Theory' writers were originally sure if Amy would say yes to marrying Sheldon

    Mayim Bialik told Insider that even the "Big Bang Theory" writers had to discuss and weigh the options of Amy accepting or denying Sheldon's proposal.

  • De Niro unable to turn down acting roles because of his ‘estranged wife's expensive lifestyle’

    Hollywood legend Robert De Niro is unable to turn down acting roles because he must pay for his estranged wife's expensive tastes, the actor's lawyer has claimed. Caroline Krauss told a Manhattan court that he is struggling financially because of the pandemic, a massive tax bill and the demands of Grace Hightower, who filed for divorce in 2018 after 21 years of marriage. The court has been asked to settle how much De Niro should pay Ms Hightower, 66, until the terms of the prenuptial agreement the couple negotiated in 2004 takes effect. “Mr De Niro is 77 years old, and while he loves his craft, he should not be forced to work at this prodigious pace because he has to,” Ms Krauss told the court. “When does that stop? When does he get the opportunity to not take every project that comes along and not work six-day weeks, 12-hour days so he can keep pace with Ms Hightower’s thirst for Stella McCartney?”

  • A leading conspiracy theorist who thought COVID-19 was a hoax died from the virus after hosting illegal house parties

    A high-profile conspiracy theorist from Norway, who shared false information about the pandemic online, has died from COVID-19, officials say.

  • Neighbor who tossed an elderly Jewish woman off a balcony while yelling 'Allahu Akbar' avoids trial because he smoked weed

    A court ruled that Kobili Traoré, a drug dealer who smoked cannabis every day, will not go to trial for murdering Orthodox Jew Sarah Halimi in 2017.

  • Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has a double-digit lead over Gov. Greg Abbott in latest Texas gubernatorial election poll

    The "Dallas Buyers Club" actor has not yet declared his candidacy for Texas governor but has said that running is a "true consideration."

  • GOP members who voted to impeach Trump get flood of donations defying former president’s vow for revenge

    Incumbent Republican lawmakers received record donations in first quarter of 2021 as Trump yet to mobilise base for primary challengers

  • How Meghan ensured she had a part in Prince Philip's funeral – with a handwritten note on wreath

    The Duchess of Sussex wrote the card attached to the wreath sent by her and Prince Harry to ensure that, in a small way, she played a part in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service. Meghan, who is heavily pregnant with the couple's second child, had hoped to attend the ceremony but was advised against travelling by her doctor. The 39-year-old was watching the funeral on television at home in Montecito, California. The Sussexes' tribute was among nine family wreaths laid in the Quire of St George's Chapel, propped against the stalls on each side of the Duke's coffin. Buckingham Palace aides declined to provide details of the other wreaths, saying they were private. But a source close to the Sussexes confirmed that theirs had been designed and handmade by Willow Crossley, a Cotswold florist known for her natural, rustic arrangements. The variety of locally sourced flowers, some of which were picked from the designer's garden, were chosen due to their particular significance.