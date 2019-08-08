3 killed when small plane crashes in backyard of home

All three people, one man and two women, aboard a propeller plane died after it crashed into a backyard in suburban Philadelphia Thursday morning.

The single-engine propeller plane was en route to Columbus, Ohio, according to its flight plan. It had taken off from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, but its final destination was not clear.

Upper Moreland Police Chief Michael Murphy said the plane hit several trees before it landed in the backyard. There is no indication the plane made a distress call, he said.

"I heard a loud boom, and then I could hear a car going past," said Upper Moreland resident Linda Alberson, who lives nearby, to KYW-AM.

No people outside the plane were injured but homes were damaged, Murphy said. Debris spread across four backyards in the neighborhood.

Hawaii plane crash: Skydiving company lacked proper permits, documents show

Texas plane crash: Aircraft was sold just months before crash that killed 10

Debris from a small plane crash sets in backyards of a residential neighborhood in Upper Moreland, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. More

Debris from a small plane crash sets in backyards of a residential neighborhood in Upper Moreland, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. More

Upper Moreland Police Chief Michael Murphy speaks with members of the media about a small plane crash sets in a residential neighborhood in Upper Moreland, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. More

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office is recovering the remains of the three individuals who died, according to KYW-AM.

Police said the male victim had a pilot's license, reported WFMZ-TV.

Representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration are currently at the site of the crash, while reports say that the National Transportation Safety Board is expected to arrive to the scene.

An investigator works the scene of a small plane crash in a residential neighborhood in Upper Moreland, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. More

Investigators launch a drone at scene of a small plane crash in a residential neighborhood in Upper Moreland, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. More

A drone flow by investigator flies over the scene of a small plane crash in a residential neighborhood in Upper Moreland, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. More