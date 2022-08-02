3 killed in triple homicide in NC; suspect killed by deputies, authorities say

Authorities said three people were killed in a shooting at a home in Yancey County Monday afternoon, WLOS reports.

Deputies were called to a home just after 4:30 p.m. for a shooting inside a home. While they were headed there, deputies got another call for a person who had been shot.

TRIPLE HOMICIDE IN YANCEY COUNTY Just after 4:30 pm, this afternoon Yancey County Deputies were dispatched to a report... Posted by Yancey County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 1, 2022

When deputies arrived at the home, authorities said there was more gunfire. Deputies shot the suspect and they died at the scene, according to the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said once deputies were able to get inside the home, they found three bodies.

No deputies were hurt during the incident, and more information is expected to be released, authorities said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is helping in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

