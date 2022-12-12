3 killed in wrong-way crash involving 4 cars in Florida, FHP says

A wrong-way driver crash involving four cars left three people dead early Sunday on State Road 44, east of Interstate 4 in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A Gray Toyota Tacoma driving westbound on State Road 44 in the eastbound lane around 2:20 a.m. crashed head-on into a Black Infinity Q50, which then hit the center median; then a third vehicle crashed into the Toyota and a fourth car crashed into the debris, FHP said.

The suspected driver of the Toyota ran away from the crash and troopers deployed a K-9 but were unable to locate the man whose identity is still unknown, FHP said. Two passengers in the suspected driver’s vehicle sustained serious injuries, the report said.

A 22-year-old man who was driving the Infinity suffered serious injuries as well as all his passengers. A 21-year-old woman, another man and another woman whose ages have not been released, sustained fatal injuries, FHP said.

The drivers of the third car, a 30-year-old man, and the fourth car, a 60-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries, FHP said.

The investigation is ongoing and family members of the deceased have yet to be notified.

