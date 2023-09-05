3 lanes of I-5 blocked in Lynnwood after pursuit ends in crash, car fire

Three lanes of northbound I-5 through Lynnwood are blocked, after a police pursuit ended in a crash and car fire.

As of 3 p.m., the two left lanes and HOV lane were blocked off by response teams. No southbound lanes are blocked but the police response has slowed traffic in that direction as well.

Drivers are being warned to expect “significant traffic backups in the area,” and to use alternate routes.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, deputies had probable cause to pursue the driver for second degree assault and a felony warrant. After crashing his car on I-5, the suspect ran away and police are searching for him now.



