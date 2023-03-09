3 LAPD officers shot in Lincoln Heights

Three L.A. police officers were shot Wednesday night in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, law enforcement sources said.

Few details were available. But the shooting occurred after 6 p.m. on North Broadway at Mission Avenue.

The three officers, part of a canine unit, were seeking to find a suspect when that person opened fire, sources told The Times. The suspect was initially barricaded inside a building.

The condition of the officers is unknown at this time.

Videos on social media showed a large police presence in the area.

The LAPD issued a tactical alert due to the shooting, allowing them to keep officers on shifts.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

