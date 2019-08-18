These 3 Large-Cap Stocks Are Good Performers

The following large-cap stocks have recorded positive performances over the past week, month, year and three years and will likely continue to do so as sell-side analysts on Wall Street have issued recommendation ratings ranging from overweight to buy.

The overweight recommendation rating corresponds to a moderate buy as stocks with this rating are expected to top either the industry or the overall market within 52 weeks.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) has climbed 9.83% over the last week, 1.13% over the past month, 27.5% so far this year, 1.15% over the last 52 weeks and 80.16% over the past three years through Aug. 16.

The Chinese international conglomerate specializing in online and mobile commerce businesses was trading around $174.6 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $454.58 billion. The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 38.29 versus the industry median of 16.69, a price-book ratio of 48.72 versus an industry median of 1.29 and a price-sales ratio of 10.07 versus the industry median of 0.52.

Alibaba doesn't pay a dividend.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is not cheap.

Wall Street issued an average target price of $220.82.

In addition, GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 6.8 out of 10 and a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10.

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) has grown 1.83% over the last week, 5.86% over the past month, 14.89% year to date, 16.74% over the last 52 weeks and 23.86% over the past three years through Aug. 16.

The Atlanta-based soft drinks manufacturer was trading around $54.41 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of about $232.66 billion. The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 33.18 versus an industry median of 21.82, a price-book ratio of 12.77 versus an industry median of 2.24 and a price-sales ratio of 7.03 versus the industry median of 1.57.

Currently, Coca-Cola pays a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per common share. The company will pay the dividend on Oct. 1 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 16. The ex-dividend date is Sept. 13. The distribution produces a 2.94% forward dividend yield based on Friday's closing price.

The Peter Lynch chart suggests the stock is not cheap.

Wall Street issued an average target price of $57.35.

In addition, GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 4.9 out of 10 and a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has risen 2.5% over the last week, 1.3% over the past month, 19.3% so far this year, 14.6% over the last 52 weeks and 21.8% over the past three years through Aug. 16.

The Purchase, New York-based multinational food, snack and beverage company was trading around $131.76 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $184.22 billion.

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 14.61 versus an industry median of 21.82, a price-book ratio of 13.27 versus an industry median of 2.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79 versus the industry median of 1.57.

Currently, PepsiCo pays quarterly cash dividend of 95.5 cents per common share. The company will pay the dividend on Sept. 30 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 6. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Sept. 5. Based on the closing share price on Friday, the quarterly dividend generates a forward dividend yield of 2.90%.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is still fairly priced.

Wall Street issued an average target price of $134.35.

In addition, GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 4.8 out of 10 and a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

