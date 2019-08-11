3 Large Caps Announce Quarterly Dividends

Thee large cap, long-term dividend payers declared quarterly dividends on Friday.

Shares of Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) moved up 0.48% to $119.59 in after-hours trading on Friday after the company announced a cash quarterly dividend of 42 cents per common share, in line with the previous payment. The company will pay the dividend on Sept. 6 to shareholders of record Aug. 19. The ex-dividend date is Aug. 16.

Based on Friday's closing price, the distribution generates a forward dividend yield of 1.41%, which is below the industry median of 1.79% and the S&P 500 index's yield of 1.92%.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based fast-food company has continuously paid dividends since Aug. 6, 2004.

The trailing 12-month dividend per share increased 4.4% on average every year over the last five years.

The stock has climbed 29.5% year to date, outperforming the S&P 500 index by 13%. The 52-week range is $82.01 to $119.72. The market capitalization is $36.18 billion, the price-earnings ratio is 28.41 and the price-sales ratio is 6.88.

The Peter Lynch chart suggests the stock is not cheap.

Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were slightly higher 0.03% to $88.40 in after-hours trading on Friday after the company announced a 37.5-cent cash quarterly dividend per common share, in line with the previous. The dividend will be paid on Dec. 13 to shareholders of record Nov. 29. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Nov. 27.

Based on the closing price on Friday, the distribution produces a forward dividend yield of 1.7% compared to the industry median of 2.25% and versus the S&P 500 index's yield of 1.92%.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based global food company has paid dividends since March 15, 1985. The trailing 12-month dividend per share grew 8.2% on average every year over the past 60 months.

The stock has gained 65.5% year to date, outperforming the S&P 500 index by 49%. The 52-week range is $49.77 to $89.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23billion, a price-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-book ratio of 2.4 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

The Peter Lynch chart indicates the stock is still cheap.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CINF) moved up 0.21% to $109.97 at close on Friday after the company announced a 56-cent cash quarterly dividend per common share, in line with the previous. The company will pay the dividend on Oct. 15 to shareholders of record Sept. 18. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Sept. 17.

Based on Friday's closing price, the payment produces a forward dividend yield of 2.04%, which is between the S&P 500 index's yield of 1.92% and the industry median of 2.89%.

The Fairfield, Ohio-based property and casualty insurer has paid dividends for 34 years.

The trailing 12-month dividend per share went up 1.4% on average every year over the last five years.

The stock has climbed 42% year to date outperforming the S&P 500 index by 25.6%. The 52-week range is $71.01 to $110.46.

The market capitalization is $17.96 billion, the price-earnings ratio is 14.84, the price-book ratio is 1.96 and the price-sales ratio is 2.7.

The Peter Lynch chart suggests the stock is not expensive.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.





