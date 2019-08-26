These 3 Large Caps Grant High Earnings Returns

To find value opportunities, investors should look for stocks with earnings yields that at least double the returns of 20-year high-quality market corporate bonds.
The bonds represent corporate loans issued by triple-A, double-A and single-A-rated companies. These companies are unlikely to have financial problems. As a result, the related bonds imply a very low investment risk for their holders.
The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis indicated the 20-year bond's monthly average spot rate is 3.82%. Thus, the earnings return of the following companies exceeds the 7.64% rate corresponding to a price-earnings ratio of less than 13.09 as of Aug. 23.
In addition, these large caps stocks are not expensive based on the Peter Lynch value.
EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) closed at $71.75 on Friday for a market capitalization of $41.66 billion. The Houston, Texas-based oil and gas explorer and producer has an earnings yield of 8.57% versus the industry median of 13.83% or a price-earnings ratio of 11.67 versus the industry median of 7.23.
The price-book ratio is 2.02 versus the industry median of 0.88, and the enterprise value-Ebitda ratio is 5.51 versus the industry median of 5.
The stock has lost 17.71% so far this year. The share price at close on Friday was 0.6% above the 52-week low of $71.36 and 86.1% below the 52-week high of $133.53.
The stock appears to be not expensive based on the Peter Lynch chart.
GuruFocus assigned a score of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength rating and profitability and growth rating.
The stock has an overweight recommendation rating and an average target price of $109.99 per share, reflecting nearly 53.3% growth from the closing price on Friday.
Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (MITSY) closed at $300.2 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $26.63 billion. Based in Tokyo, Mitsui & Co. is a worldwide trader of energy, steel products and chemicals. The stock has an earnings yield of 14.84% versus the industry median of 13.83% or a price-earnings ratio of 6.74 versus the industry median of 7.23.
The stock also has a price-book ratio of 0.67 versus the industry median of 0.88, a price-sales ratio of 0.40 versus the industry median of 1.64 and an enterprise value-Ebitda ratio of 7.71 compared to the industry median of 5.
The share price declined 3.30% year to date. The closing share price on Friday was 6.2% above the 52-week low of $282.64 and 23.9% below the 52-week high of $371.95.
According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock appears cheap.
GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength rating and profitability and growth rating.
The stock has an overweight recommendation rating and an average target price of $389.22 per share, representing 29.7% growth to hit within 52 weeks.
Imperial Brands PLC (IMBBY) closed at $25.08 per share on Friday with a market capitalization of $24.01 billion. The U.K.-based tobacco producer has an earnings yield of 7.93% versus the industry median of 6.98% or a price-earnings ratio of 12.61 versus the industry median of 14.32.
The stock also has a price-book ratio of 3.99 versus the industry median of 3.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64 versus the industry median of 2.3.
The stock has fallen 17.82% so far this year. The closing share price on Friday was 7.8% above the 52-week low of $23.27 and 46.7% below the 52-week high of $36.78.
The Peter Lynch chart suggests the stock is not expensive.
GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10.
The stock has an overweight recommendation rating and an average target price of $34.16 per share, reflecting a 36.2% increase from the closing price on Friday.
Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.
