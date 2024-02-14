3 large snowplow trucks destroyed in fire at Mass. town’s DPW fleet garage

Three large snowplow trucks were destroyed in a fire that broke out at a Massachusetts town’s fleet garage on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers and firefighters responding to a two-alarm blaze at the Hudson Department of Public Works garage at 1 Municipal Drive around 5 p.m. found heavy smoke billowing from the structure and three large snow plows on fire, according to the Hudson Police Department.

In addition to the torched plows, three other DPW vehicles were burned, and the building was significantly damaged and is not operational, Hudson Department of Public Works Director Eric Ryder said.

“We are grateful to all first responders who came to the scene and assisted in fighting the fire,” Ryder said in a statement. “Quick action by all made sure that the fire did not damage more equipment.”

Ryder noted that a preliminary investigation found that the fire began in a sanding truck parked inside the garage.

There was no one inside the garage when the flames broke out and there were no injuries reported.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

