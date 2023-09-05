3-legged bear named Tripod busts into mini fridge in Florida, downs White Claws

A three-legged bear celebrated Labor Day weekend much like two-legged humans would, raiding a mini fridge and downing White Claws at a Florida home.

Video captured the encounter at a home in the Orlando suburb of Lake Mary on Sunday. It was around 5 p.m. when Josaury Faneite-Diglio got a notification from her security camera and saw that a bear known locally as Tripod was paying a visit, she told WESH-TV.

Faneite-Diglio's 13-year-old son, Joseph, was home to capture the encounter on his cellphone.

'One in a lifetime'

Home-security video shows Joseph quieting the family dog Bruno, who had alerted him to Tripod's presence. Joseph recognized the locally famous bear almost immediately.

"He's coming close. This guy's trying to eat the food here," Joseph said as he filmed, releasing a string of expletives as he narrates.

A neighborhood three-legged bear approaching the home of Josaury Faneite-Diglio, as captured by her security camera.

"Oh my god," he said. "This is like, one in a lifetime.

"I feel like I gotta lock all the doors now," he says as Tripod slowly hobbles through toward the window where Joseph is filming. "I've never been this close to a bear."

Taking the booze

Tripod the three-legged bear breaking into the Lake Mary patio over Labor Day Weekend.

Joseph continues filming while Tripod makes his way to the mini fridge. To Joseph's surprise, he opens the fridge door with no trouble.

"Oh, look, he just opened the door!" Joseph says, laughing. "He's about to take the beer!"

By the time Tripod left, he drank three White Claw hard seltzers, paired with some fish food the family leaves out by a fish tank, Faneite-Diglio told WESH-TV.

"I was not scared because we know the bear really well," she told the station. "He lives here; we respect their habitat as much as we can."

The mini fridge that Tripod the bear opened, alongside his discarded White Claw cans.

Bears in Florida?

Yes, there are bears in Florida.

They can be found almost anywhere in the state but prefer to be in areas of flatwoods, swamps, scrub oak ridges, and hammock habitats, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

They look for places in cover and try to stay away from heavily populated areas. But Central Florida and Lake Mary fall in one of the regions that the commission considers "frequent" for bear visits based on observations by researchers, public calls for help and sightings.

Those areas are considered core to the bear population and show evidence that reproduction is consistent.

Officials urge the public to avoid feeding bears, as it can increase their comfort with humans and put them at further risk. Officials recommend securing trash with a caddy, a bear-resistant container or simply waiting to put bins out in the morning before trash pickup.

Florida black bear range shows how frequently bears visit each area around the state based on data collection by bear researchers, managers, as well as the public, which include calls for assistance, research and management captures, vehicle strikes, and sightings.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 3-legged Florida bear named Tripod busts into family's mini fridge