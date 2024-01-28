3 lions from Ukraine taken to animal park in France – photo

Three lions from Ukraine, one male and two females, were taken to an animal park near Dijon, Burgundy (France). The trip lasted approximately 88 hours.

Details: Male Atlas, a one-and-a-half-year-old lion, was taken from the woman who had cared for him since birth. She explained that the animal began to exhibit aggressive behaviour, most likely due to the frequent sounds of bombing.

The park said that in a cage of only 12 square metres, he was running in circles with another lioness. The animal was obese and injured.

The two females, Lulaja and Koroleva, are approximately two years old. Both were rescued from the combat zone in Donetsk Oblast.

The lions were temporarily housed at the Wildlife Rescue Center near Kyiv before being transported to the Polish-Ukrainian border with the assistance of the International Fund for Animal Welfare. From there, they were taken to France.

Since most of these predators that have grown in captivity cannot return to the wild because they lack survival skills, rescue organisations are working to find centres where animals can be cared for for the rest of their lives, according to the IFAW.

Lions from Ukraine will find a new home in Burgundy. After adaptation, they will live together in a 5,000-square-metre enclosure.

Parc de l'Auxois is a large natural centre with an area of 40 hectares, which has about 500 animals.

