3 local lottery winners to split $200k jackpot among 6 tickets

Six winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt tickets will split a jackpot prize of $200,001, and three of them are in the Pittsburgh-area.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, each of the six winning tickets matched the five numbers drawn in the Tuesday’s drawing, 5-11-13-22-30.

Each winner will take home a prize of $33,333.50.

The winning tickets were sold at:

SHOP ‘n SAVE Heidelberg, 2100 Washington Pike, Carnegie, Allegheny County

BP Herminie, 3331 Clay Pike, Herminie, Westmoreland County.

Penn Crossing Giant Eagle, 2000 Penny Lane, Jeannette, Westmoreland County;

Rutter’s, 935 Plank Road, Duncansville, Blair County;

Hanover Convenience Inc., 1100 South Main St., Hanover Township, Luzerne County;

Narayan Hari Inc., 549 Doylestown Road, Lansdale, Montgomery County

More than 53,100 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing.

