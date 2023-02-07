3 local men charged in Jehovah’s Witness child sex abuse cases

Five men from Pennsylvania, including three from our area, are charged with sexually abusing children.

According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, all five men and their victims were members of Jehovah’s Witness congregations.

Four other Jehovah’s Witnesses were charged for similar acts in Oct. 22.

“The details of these crimes are sad and disturbing, facts which are made even more abhorrent because the defendants used their faith communities or their own families to gain access to victims,” said Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry. “Our office will never stop working to seek justice for those who have been victimized, and we will continue to investigate and prosecute anyone who harms the most vulnerable in our society.”

Of the five men charged, three are from our region. They include:

Marc Brown, 65, of Allegheny County,

Raymond Shultz, 74, of Beaver County,

Kevin Isovitsch, 51, of Butler County

The two other men are from Lancaster County.

Brown is accused of sexually abusing two girls between the ages for ten and 13. He’s charged with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

Shultz is accused of sexually abusing an unspecified number of young girls between the ages of five and ten years old. He is also charged with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

Isovitsch is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl under ten years old. He’s charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

All three men from our region are behind bars.

Anyone with information regarding child sexual abuse should make a report to ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313, and anyone with additional information regarding these cases should make a report to the Office of Attorney General’s hotline at 888-538-8541.

