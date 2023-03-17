3 local US Postal Service workers charged with theft

Three people who were employed by the U.S. Postal Service are facing federal charges for separate theft incidents while on the job, according to information from the Department of Justice.

Adam Gallagher, 38, of Rochester, was charged for allegedly stealing three letters, packages, bags or mail addressed to individuals in Cranberry and New Brighton.

Christina Ankney, 39, of Braddock, was charged for allegedly stealing U.S. currency from an envelope addressed to a person in Murrysville.

India Schatzman, 47, of McKees Rocks, was charged for allegedly stealing a gift card from the mail.

Gallagher, Ankney, and Schatzman have been indicted by a federal grand jury. Their current employment status is not known.

