3 Long-Haul Stocks for Investors Under 30

Market investors should take a long view – as Warren Buffett likes to say, if you can’t see yourself holding onto a stock for 10 years, you shouldn’t even hold it for 10 minutes. But the long view for investors in their 30s is not the same as for those in their 50s. So, what should younger market players look for in a stock?

For them, the game revolves around stability, reliability, and returns. Younger investors should look for stocks that they can use to park their money, watch it grow through share appreciation, and quietly reinvest a dividend quarter after quarter. Here we’ll look at three stocks that fit this bill.

Apple is the only tech company we’re looking at today. Its days as a shoe-string start-up in the home computer industry are long gone, and it has reinvented itself time and again over the past 40 years, but Apple’s allure for investors isn’t just the ongoing excitement of shiny new devices. Apple also offers a long history of stability (this company isn’t going anywhere), a more recent history of strong share gains (the stock has been gaining steadily since 2006), and reliable dividend to reinvest (at 1.45%, the yield is modest, but the annual payout is over $3 per share).

The company’s difficulties in the past 12 months are well-known. The US-China trade tensions and the general maturation of the smartphone replacement cycle have cut into iPhone sales, while the Mac, iPad, Wearables, and Services sectors have not yet fully ramped up to compensate for iPhone’s lower revenues. Still, Apple sees a light at the end of that tunnel.

In its most recent quarterly report, revenues and EPS both beat the forecasts. Mac, iPad, and Wearables each brought in more than $5 billion, and Services’ revenue of $11.46 billion was an all-time record. That last is important, because Apple has based its forward strategy on new services to monetize the 900-million strong global iPhone customer base.

Going forward, this fall will see new iPhone models with new sensors and upgraded cameras, along with the launch the Apple TV+. Expect the new phone in September, but don’t expect them to bring anything spectacular to the table – early indications are, they will be incremental upgrades in line with the slowing replacement cycle. Apple TV+, however, will be competing with Netflix, Amazon, Disney, and Comcast, and will have to clear a higher bar than ‘incremental upgrade.’ With pricing estimated at $9.99 per month, it will be competitive but at the upper end of the range. Industry watchers expect that Apple may bring in as many as 100 million Apple TV+ users in the next 5 to 7 years.

Top Wall Street analysts agree that Apple is poised to recover from its recent setbacks and volatility. Krish Sankar, 4-star analyst from Cowen, lists four drivers for the stock in coming months: “Apple TV+ will be competitive with the 3 big incumbents; forecast of 12 million to 21 million TV+ subscribers in FY20/21; up to 40 original programs under development for TV+, as much as $2.8 billion in content spending in the next 2 years; and, TV+ to drive incremental EPS of 20 to 25 cents per share for 10 million subscribers in FY 20/21.” In short, Sankar sees the new TV streaming service with a leading role in revenue generation. His price target of $250 suggests a 17% upside for AAPL shares.

5-star analyst Timothy Arcuri, of UBS, agrees, seeing plenty of room for growth in Apple. However, Arcuri believes that the Wearables segment will be the main growth engine. He notes, “Wearables grew nearly 50% in the most recent quarter, contributing materially more Y/Y growth than the services segment for the first time in company history.” He adds that the “Wearables business is under-appreciated and is what's moving the needle for overall growth.” Arcuri’s $235 target on AAPL implies an upside of 10%.

APPL shares have a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 16 buys, 11 holds, and 1 sell. The stock’s $224 average price target gives it a 5.7% potential upside from the current share price of $212.