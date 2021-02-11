3 Long-Term Payers Announce Dividends

- By Alberto Abaterusso





The Chemours Co (NYSE:CC), IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) and Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) all announced dividends on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Dividend investors could be interested in these companies, as they have been paying dividends already for many years, beating the S&P 500 in terms of a higher three-year dividend per share growth rate. The benchmark index for the U.S. market has increased its real 12-month dividends per share by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% over the past three years.

Based in Wilmington, Delaware, the global provider of performance chemicals announced that on March 15, it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per common share. The distribution will be in line with the previous one. In order to benefit, shareholders must be on the company's record not later than Feb. 26. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Feb. 25.

Based on Wednesday's closing price of $26.83 per share, the quarterly dividend produces a forward dividend yield of 3.73%.

The Chemours Co has been paying dividends for about five years, increasing them by a CAGR of approximately 102.73% over the last three years.

The quarterly dividend is financially sustained thanks to approximately $956 million in cash on hand and $854 million in trailing 12-month operating cash flow as of Sept. 30, 2020.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the financial strength of the company and of 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

The share price has risen by 72.10% over the past year for a 52-week range of $7.02 to $29.37 and a market capitalization of $4.41 billion.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of $28.90 per share.

IF Bancorp Inc (IROQ)

Based in Watseka, Illinois, the regional bank announced that on April 16, it will pay a 15 cents per common share quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of record as of March 26. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for March 25. The payment will be in line with the previous distribution.

Based on Wednesday's closing price of $21 per share, the quarterly dividend generates a forward yield of 2.86%.

IF Bancorp Inc has paid dividends for approximately eight years and increased them by a compound annual growth rate of 23.3% over the last three years.

The company sustains the quarterly dividend with approximately $7.7 million available in cash on hand and equivalents as of Dec. 30, 2020.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

The share price has fallen by 8.68% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $15.03 to $23 and a market capitalization of $68.05 million.

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Based in Redwood City, California, the global provider of internet connection and data centers services announced that on March 17, it will pay a quarterly dividend of $2.87 per share, marking a 7.9% hike from the prior distribution. In order to benefit, shareholders must be on the company's books not later than Feb. 24. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Feb. 23.

Based on Wednesday's closing price of $751 per share, the quarterly dividend produces a forward dividend yield of 1.53%.

Equinix Inc has distributed dividends for approximately seven years and increased them by a CAGR of 12% over the past three years.

The company finances the payment of the quarterly dividend with cash on hand of about $1.6 billion as of Dec. 30, 2020.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

The share price has risen by 20.52% over the past year for a 52-week range of $477.87 to $839.77 and a market capitalization of $66.92 billion.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $847.52 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

